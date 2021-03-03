Roll up, roll up get your non fungible tokens here

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
13:00 - 16:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Joburg Water gives reasons why some areas don't have water. Places which were affected include Auckland Park, Coronationville, Clairmont, and Sophiatown. 7 March 2021 7:54 AM
1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded. The Health Department says the fatalities have brought the death toll to 50,647 since the beginning of the pandemic. 7 March 2021 6:22 AM
Health Dept suspends contracts given to Zweli Mkhize's associates. The company used Mkhize's long-serving personal assistant Tahera Mather, as well as another close associate, Naadhira Mitha. 6 March 2021 10:53 AM
Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages. Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said appropriate measures would be put in place to ensure retrenchments were avoided. 7 March 2021 7:33 AM
Govt 'admits' private sector could buy vaccines, but it's not that simple. Currently, vaccine manufacturers won't sell to businesses responds Profmed CEO Craig Comrie after Afriforum legal challenge. 3 March 2021 6:49 PM
Gauteng government rejects implementation of e-tolls - Jacob Mamabolo. The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport says the province has made a compelling argument to government to scrap the tolls. 3 March 2021 7:50 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at. Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy. Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
FirstRand declares dividend after rebound 'exceeds group's expectations'. 'We've seen a strong turnaround pretty much across the board in our portfolio' - FirstRand CEO Allan Pullinger on The Money Show. 4 March 2021 7:11 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
Understanding the relation between food and obesity. Discovery Vitality head dietician Terry Harris explains how food and exercise play a role in a person body. #WorldObesityDay 4 March 2021 3:32 PM
Home exercising and online shopping trends a boon for fitness-related businesses. Sales of fitness products are soaring as the pandemic focuses attention on health improvement and home exercise. 3 March 2021 8:50 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October. Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour. Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'. Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
I've failed, learned and grown from being desperate for solutions - Dineo Ranaka. Businesswoman, presenter and entertainer is unmoved by external turbulence ... she is the Floyd Mayweather of her spirituality. 6 March 2021 9:47 AM
[WATCH] First responders help man hanging from 3rd floor after he was locked out. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Delivery guy destroys new fridge before delivering it. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up. Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
Lalla Hirayama shares sunshine stories about Japan and South Africa. "Sharing The Sun" YouTube web series hosted by Lalla Hirayama shines the light on this bond between South African and Japan. 2 March 2021 9:15 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank. The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright. The untapped potential of Africa's treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited. 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future. Tackling Africa's energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they're not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle. 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
Doom ad not racist says ARB. But why pair Doom and food in the first place? After a complaint, Tiger Brands has added 'don't spray on food' to campaign showing man's meal interrupted by a flying insect. 2 March 2021 8:52 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner. 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Roll up, roll up get your non fungible tokens here

Roll up, roll up get your non fungible tokens here

3 March 2021 7:24 PM

There are no shortages of bubbles at the moment, this is just the next one, but once it pops (again) there are some really good reasons for keeping it around.

Audio credit : CNBC Television

Image credit: Fran Hogan / Unsplash


Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us

24 February 2021 7:26 PM

Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?

It was a long time coming but the Great Barrier Beef (as MSNBC described it) came to a head last week when Facebook blocked news content and pages from posting on their platform in Australia.

A new law which would compel platforms like Google and Facebook to compensate news publishers for content that was displayed on their sites.

Google has agreed to deals of about $1 billion while Facebook held out until 23 February 2021. The Australian Government and Facebook agreed that the negotiations would not force a deal on Facebook.

Facebook have set out their position in a post which suggests that they would be willing to use a model to invest/compensate publishers in Australia and elsewhere offering to pay about a $1 billion to publishers in the next three years.

Audio credit: ABC Australia

Image credit: © Yael Weiss/123fr.com

The best way to predict the future is to understand the past

17 February 2021 7:24 PM

How Brewster Kahle set about storing the contents of the web for future generations.

Image credit: Internet Archive

Audio credit: AOL

The story of the web can be told by the highs and lows of Reddit

10 February 2021 7:25 PM

The largest social network you did not know about has a remarkable story

In the news thanks to Wall Street bets, but as one of the top 20 websites in the world its history makes for a fascinating timeline of the web.

Image credit: reddit.com

Sustainable finance - what it is and what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:23 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

In any other week talking about sustainable finance as a novel idea would seem odd, but given the run on companies like GameStop might remind you that little will get in the way of making a quick buck even with ideals about fighting back against hedge funds that profit when businesses fail.

Would you invest in a blank cheque company?

27 January 2021 7:24 PM

This is a story about special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and online advertising in an age when everyone is a publisher.

A SPAC offers investors the chance to invest money in a shelf company which will acquire a suitable private company that would benefit from listing. Because the SPAC, also called a blank cheque company, has no product or business allows the process to allow it to list much easier. 

Investors typically buy shares at a set rate with an option to buy more once an acquisition target has been found provided the deal is concluded in about two years. If nothing happens investors get their money back but if they find a unicorn the share price might jump giving the investor a good return, the operator an even better return (often as much as 20% of the equity) and the acquired company gets the money from the SPAC and gets to be be publicly traded.

Image credit: © maximusnd/123rf.com

The money to be made from being mindful

20 January 2021 7:24 PM

Meditation is a 2500 year old practice that has real benefits for managing stress during a pandemic. The companies that are creating products to make it easier are likely to thrive even during this time of adversity.

Image credit: David Brooke Martin - Unspalsh

A Social Reckoning

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business.

Read the article

Image: © Peter KovÃ¡Ä? /123rf.com

 

 

Business Unusual

16 December 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

What 2021 may hold, a look at the trends that will same the new normal

9 December 2020 7:25 PM

A look at some of the shift predicted by TrendWatching that may take hold as a result of the impact of Covid-19 and the growing impact of climate change. 

Image credit: "Day 234 let me look into my crystal ball" by terri_bateman is marked with CC0 1.0

Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa?

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Parli refutes claims of retrenchments, says it has offered voluntary packages

Politics

Politics

1,227 COVID-19 infections and 81 fatalities recorded

Local

Local

COVID-19 toll: US worst-affected country with over half a million deaths

7 March 2021 2:45 PM

7 March 2021 2:45 PM

Robben Island Museum cancels bursary programme due to COVID-19

7 March 2021 2:09 PM

7 March 2021 2:09 PM

Extradition hearing against Bushiris to be heard in Malawi

7 March 2021 1:43 PM

7 March 2021 1:43 PM

