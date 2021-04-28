Have we reached Peak Petrol?

The good news is that the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation that has been tracking energy issues since the oil crisis in 1973 noted that while the 2021 increase in oil consumption would be more than the drop in consumption in 2020, petrol consumption probably peaked in 2018. It held steady in 2019 and dropped in 2020.
While, in time, you might assume it will rise beyond the 2018 high, they expect it will not reach the 9.33 million barrels per day again.
The reasons include continued increases with fuel efficiency, a trend to more remote working and telecommuting and the increase in the sale of electric cars.
Image credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash
Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is now a global shortage.
We need about a trillion chips per year but demand has outstripped the supply.
Image credit: Laura Ockel = Unsplash
First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows from apps like Clubhouse.
The next step in making traditional media channels available to everyone. It will not always be good but it should fill in a gap for more focussed audio broadcasts for those that want to listen and contribute.
Audio credit. Vergecast Ashley Carman
The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.
image credit: © Lukas Gojda/123rf.com
Unicorns are startups that rapidly become valued at over $1 billion, sometimes those valuations prove to be wrong especially when a business casts itself as a fintech disruptor in order to attract venture capital investments that was actually a regular business with a persuasive CEO and a good backstory. This is the story of Greensill Capital - the super abridged version.
In this story you will hear about small suppliers being hard done, you will hear about supply chain financing and you will hear about big investments and circular dealing.
Audio credit: Bloomberg
Mark Twain once offered this piece of investment advice, “Buy land, they don’t make it anymore”, but owning land is not only an economic goal, it remains a dream for most who see it as part of becoming an adult.
But it is not that simple, not that it ever was, but there are factors now that make owning a home more difficult despite most other parts of our lives getting easier.
The principal issue is not that we are going to run out of land as Twain might suggest, but rather that the demand to occupy the same piece of it is increasing.
Living in the heart of a city for those who also work there makes sense, but for young workers that would make the most of living in the city, they are the least likely to be able to afford it.
Audio credit: Tiny House Movement | Andrew Morrison | TEDx
The Executive Chairman of News Corp turns 90 in March and is arguably one of the most influential media owners of the last century.
At its peak his companies numbered as many as 800 entities in 50 countries. He has been regarded as the person to help get Britain to support Brexit and for Americans to elect Donald Trump and most recently to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content by his titles.
audio credit: CBS News
There are no shortages of bubbles at the moment, this is just the next one, but once it pops (again) there are some really good reasons for keeping it around.
Audio credit : CNBC Television
Image credit: Fran Hogan / Unsplash
Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world?
It was a long time coming but the Great Barrier Beef (as MSNBC described it) came to a head last week when Facebook blocked news content and pages from posting on their platform in Australia.
A new law which would compel platforms like Google and Facebook to compensate news publishers for content that was displayed on their sites.
Google has agreed to deals of about $1 billion while Facebook held out until 23 February 2021. The Australian Government and Facebook agreed that the negotiations would not force a deal on Facebook.
Facebook have set out their position in a post which suggests that they would be willing to use a model to invest/compensate publishers in Australia and elsewhere offering to pay about a $1 billion to publishers in the next three years.
Audio credit: ABC Australia
Image credit: © Yael Weiss/123fr.com