Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

Latest Local
WhatsApp to block users from parts of the app if they don’t accept new terms World Wide Worx Data analyst Bryan Turner says SA’s information regulator will meet with WhatsApp to revise the privacy policy. 14 May 2021 5:13 PM
I am more persuaded that Zuma deserves a decent defence - Lawyer Richard Spoor Human rights lawyer Richard Spoor says he is willing to represent former president Jacob Zuma on the arms deal case pro bono. 14 May 2021 5:06 PM
I invested in a company only to find out I was being scammed - Khuli Chana South African hip-hop artist Khuli Chana lays bare his failures in businesses and music and how he turned them into successes. 14 May 2021 3:07 PM
Magashule says ANC instruction is unlawful, 'unenforceable' According to court papers, Magashule says the step-aside resolution was implemented without consideration of his rights. 14 May 2021 1:33 PM
Zwane: I wasn't aware that my flight to India was paid for by Guptas Former Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane said it was just a coincidence that he and the choir would travel on the same fl... 13 May 2021 11:47 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Register for 'The Future of Work': 702 partners with UP for Nobel Prize Dialogue Register to take part in this year’s virtual event on Tuesday 18 May at the University of Pretoria on Tuesday 18 May. 14 May 2021 12:49 PM
WATCH: Boston journalist finds stolen dog while reporting on the case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 9:16 AM
WATCH: 'Friends: The Reunion' teaser has fans wanting more Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 May 2021 8:49 AM
The Chiefs family is much bigger than the Motaung family - Jessica Motaung The Amakhosi marketing director says fans are part of the stakeholders and that Chiefs has not remained a pure family business. 14 May 2021 6:21 PM
Supporters deliver memorandum to Kaizer Chiefs Among the key concerns are poor recruitment of players and coaches, ignoring football activities as a primary source of business. 14 May 2021 2:32 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Market Theatre celebrates in style with Coloratura – the virtuosity of opera TUT students Zintle Soga and Asisipho Petu vow to give their all at the black-tie event and people must expect great music. 14 May 2021 3:02 PM
'SA condemns actions of Israeli security forces against Palestine civilians' Dirco DDG responsible for Asia & Middle East Anil Sooklal says the two nations should go back to the negotiating table. 13 May 2021 8:18 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:23 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

For profit businesses have typically optimised their operations only for profit, why put it in the name if it was not the most important factor. 

But changes to the environment and a younger generation skeptical of former generations stewardship of the planet are causing a change in where they want to see their money invested. 

Environment, Social and Governance investing is an evolution with investors expecting more from the companies they invest in. They are still expected to create value and grow, but the shift is for it to be sustainable and fair to the environment and the people involved in the industry.

Photo by Sharon Pittaway on Unsplash


Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:27 PM

Fortnite was the runaway hit in 2018 that has gone on to make millions for Epic Games. The game is played on most platforms but mobile is very popular, over 100 million played on iOS, over 75 million played on nothing else.

Most were in the US and most were under 25. While the game is free to play, you can buy in game items for your character. It does not allow you to play better, but it does allow you to change your outfit or do special dance moves to celebrate your victories. It appears enough players really want to stand out and so Fortnite makes millions.

Apple users can only download apps via the App store. App creators pay an annual fee to access the platform and submit If the game is passed by Apple as not contravening their rules it is free for developers to make their apps available. Should they charge for anything, Apple would take 30%. In November 2020 they announced that they would reduce that to 15% for income below $1 million per year. For subscriptions for services like Spotify, the rate is 15% after the first year.

Apple is not alone in charging 30% but then it did create the first App store and has been charging the rate that everyone else adopted since it launched in 2008.

Who is right and what about the issues with privacy and repairs.

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:40 PM

The good news is that the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation that has been tracking energy issues since the oil crisis in 1973 noted that while the 2021 increase in oil consumption would be more than the drop in consumption in 2020, petrol consumption probably peaked in 2018. It held steady in 2019 and dropped in 2020. 

While, in time, you might assume it will rise beyond the 2018 high, they expect it will not reach the 9.33 million barrels per day again.

The reasons include continued increases with fuel efficiency, a trend to more remote working and telecommuting and the increase in the sale of electric cars.

Image credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business

21 April 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

A shortage of computer chips is the latest challenge to the global economy

14 April 2021 7:23 PM

Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is now a global shortage.

We need about a trillion chips per year but demand has outstripped the supply.

Image credit: Laura Ockel = Unsplash

Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming

7 April 2021 7:24 PM

First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows from apps like Clubhouse.

The next step in making traditional media channels available to everyone. It will not always be good but it should fill in a gap for more focussed audio broadcasts for those that want to listen and contribute.

Audio credit. Vergecast Ashley Carman

 

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:51 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

image credit: © Lukas Gojda/123rf.com

How unicorns turn into donkeys

24 March 2021 7:26 PM

Unicorns are startups that rapidly become valued at over $1 billion, sometimes those valuations prove to be wrong especially when a business casts itself as a fintech disruptor in order to attract venture capital investments that was actually a regular business with a persuasive CEO and a good backstory. This is the story of Greensill Capital - the super abridged version.

In this story you will hear about small suppliers being hard done, you will hear about supply chain financing and you will hear about big investments and circular dealing.

Audio credit: Bloomberg 

A big trend in City developments - micro apartments

17 March 2021 7:25 PM

Mark Twain once offered this piece of investment advice, “Buy land, they don’t make it anymore”, but owning land is not only an economic goal, it remains a dream for most who see it as part of becoming an adult.

But it is not that simple, not that it ever was, but there are factors now that make owning a home more difficult despite most other parts of our lives getting easier. 

The principal issue is not that we are going to run out of land as Twain might suggest, but rather that the demand to occupy the same piece of it is increasing. 

Living in the heart of a city for those who also work there makes sense, but for young workers that would make the most of living in the city, they are the least likely to be able to afford it. 

Audio credit: Tiny House Movement | Andrew Morrison | TEDx

Rupert Murdoch and how he built a multinational media empire

10 March 2021 7:25 PM

The Executive Chairman of News Corp turns 90 in March and is arguably one of the most influential media owners of the last century. 

At its peak his companies numbered as many as 800 entities in 50 countries. He has been regarded as the person to help get Britain to support Brexit and for Americans to elect Donald Trump and most recently to get Google and Facebook to pay for news content by his titles.

audio credit: CBS News

