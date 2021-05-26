Apple v Epic is about games, control and the Metaverse

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am tomorrow The power utility says there is a possibility of load shedding throughout the week. 31 May 2021 2:40 PM
Special Tribunal: EC health dept’s R10m scooter ambulance tender unlawful The tender was referred to the Special Tribunal after the SIU found it was awarded irregularly. 31 May 2021 2:16 PM
Lesufi: I believe interaction with Cornwall Hill College will yield good results MEC for Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on his meeting with Cornwall Hill College over racism in the school. 31 May 2021 2:11 PM
View all Local
Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constituti... 31 May 2021 11:20 AM
Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’ Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with... 28 May 2021 6:24 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 27 May 2021 4:52 PM
View all Politics
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral. 31 May 2021 6:53 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
View all Business
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021. 29 May 2021 10:56 AM
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actre... 29 May 2021 7:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 May 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
Ramaphosa, Macron condemn instability, security issues in Africa French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in South Africa on Friday to hold talks with Ramaphosa on the COVID-19 pandemic, trade an... 28 May 2021 4:51 PM
Who is African? Reflections on Africa Day Kara Heritage Institute director Dr Mathole Motshekga says there are no black or white people in Africa. 25 May 2021 11:59 AM
View all Africa
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Apple v Epic is about games, control and the Metaverse

Apple v Epic is about games, control and the Metaverse

26 May 2021 7:26 PM

But what is the Metaverse?

Audio Credit: New York Times Deal Book 

Image Credit: Richard Horvath on Unsplash


More episodes from Business Unusual

Cybercrime - no longer a virtual reality

19 May 2021 7:26 PM

Almost every business uses computers, software and is connected to the internet, the three components needed for a modern day Trojan horse to compromise your operations

The Greeks had not managed to get inside the walls of Troy after a siege, the plan was to create a horse statue to conceal soldiers and convince the Trojans that the Greeks had left and left the horse as a gift.

The horse was taken inside the city to show the citizens the siege was over. At night the hidden soldiers left the horse and opened the city gates to allow the Greeks to enter and attack.

The Darkside Group recently effectively shut fuel supplies to the East Coast of the US as a result of a hack on the company that managed the pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline hack was a major one but one of many that take place every day and the trend is likely to continue thanks to how little most businesses understand about cybercrime and the reticence to spend time and money to protect themselves. 

Audio Credit: Kjersti Flaa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG

12 May 2021 7:23 PM

You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does

For profit businesses have typically optimised their operations only for profit, why put it in the name if it was not the most important factor. 

But changes to the environment and a younger generation skeptical of former generations stewardship of the planet are causing a change in where they want to see their money invested. 

Environment, Social and Governance investing is an evolution with investors expecting more from the companies they invest in. They are still expected to create value and grow, but the shift is for it to be sustainable and fair to the environment and the people involved in the industry.

Photo by Sharon Pittaway on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple

5 May 2021 7:27 PM

Fortnite was the runaway hit in 2018 that has gone on to make millions for Epic Games. The game is played on most platforms but mobile is very popular, over 100 million played on iOS, over 75 million played on nothing else.

Most were in the US and most were under 25. While the game is free to play, you can buy in game items for your character. It does not allow you to play better, but it does allow you to change your outfit or do special dance moves to celebrate your victories. It appears enough players really want to stand out and so Fortnite makes millions.

Apple users can only download apps via the App store. App creators pay an annual fee to access the platform and submit If the game is passed by Apple as not contravening their rules it is free for developers to make their apps available. Should they charge for anything, Apple would take 30%. In November 2020 they announced that they would reduce that to 15% for income below $1 million per year. For subscriptions for services like Spotify, the rate is 15% after the first year.

Apple is not alone in charging 30% but then it did create the first App store and has been charging the rate that everyone else adopted since it launched in 2008.

Who is right and what about the issues with privacy and repairs.

Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Have we reached Peak Petrol?

28 April 2021 7:40 PM

The good news is that the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation that has been tracking energy issues since the oil crisis in 1973 noted that while the 2021 increase in oil consumption would be more than the drop in consumption in 2020, petrol consumption probably peaked in 2018. It held steady in 2019 and dropped in 2020. 

While, in time, you might assume it will rise beyond the 2018 high, they expect it will not reach the 9.33 million barrels per day again.

The reasons include continued increases with fuel efficiency, a trend to more remote working and telecommuting and the increase in the sale of electric cars.

Image credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business

21 April 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A shortage of computer chips is the latest challenge to the global economy

14 April 2021 7:23 PM

Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is now a global shortage.

We need about a trillion chips per year but demand has outstripped the supply.

Image credit: Laura Ockel = Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Radio 3.0 - the live chat room apps are coming

7 April 2021 7:24 PM

First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows from apps like Clubhouse.

The next step in making traditional media channels available to everyone. It will not always be good but it should fill in a gap for more focussed audio broadcasts for those that want to listen and contribute.

Audio credit. Vergecast Ashley Carman

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Big ships solve problems but can create new ones

31 March 2021 7:51 PM

The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.

image credit: © Lukas Gojda/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How unicorns turn into donkeys

24 March 2021 7:26 PM

Unicorns are startups that rapidly become valued at over $1 billion, sometimes those valuations prove to be wrong especially when a business casts itself as a fintech disruptor in order to attract venture capital investments that was actually a regular business with a persuasive CEO and a good backstory. This is the story of Greensill Capital - the super abridged version.

In this story you will hear about small suppliers being hard done, you will hear about supply chain financing and you will hear about big investments and circular dealing.

Audio credit: Bloomberg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

