Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid

The boom in construction is unprecedented. Humans have built so much that the mass of our built environment probably weighs more than all the living things on the planet. From Forests to livestock and even us, the buildings we have created are now more massive.
Life on Earth has been building for billions of years, humans far less so, in a book by David Farrier about how cities will fossilise he notes that just 300 years ago just one location on Earth was home to more than a million people. Edo in Japan, now there are over 500 cities greater than a million with Tokyo now at an incredible 37 million.
It is hard to get your head around a city that is two thirds the size of South Africa by population. Johannesburg takes up about 1600 sq km, Tokyo is 2200 sq km but is home to 35 million more people than Joburg.
While Japan remains one of the most built up nations on the planet, the progression is that all countries at some point head down the path to urbanise, densify and increase their big infrastructure projects.
Since World War II according to Farrier, we have cast enough concrete to pave the entire planet, land and sea.
Photo by Edward He on Unsplash
But what is the Metaverse?
Audio Credit: New York Times Deal Book
Image Credit: Richard Horvath on Unsplash
Almost every business uses computers, software and is connected to the internet, the three components needed for a modern day Trojan horse to compromise your operations
The Greeks had not managed to get inside the walls of Troy after a siege, the plan was to create a horse statue to conceal soldiers and convince the Trojans that the Greeks had left and left the horse as a gift.
The horse was taken inside the city to show the citizens the siege was over. At night the hidden soldiers left the horse and opened the city gates to allow the Greeks to enter and attack.
The Darkside Group recently effectively shut fuel supplies to the East Coast of the US as a result of a hack on the company that managed the pipeline. The Colonial Pipeline hack was a major one but one of many that take place every day and the trend is likely to continue thanks to how little most businesses understand about cybercrime and the reticence to spend time and money to protect themselves.
Audio Credit: Kjersti Flaa
You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it does
For profit businesses have typically optimised their operations only for profit, why put it in the name if it was not the most important factor.
But changes to the environment and a younger generation skeptical of former generations stewardship of the planet are causing a change in where they want to see their money invested.
Environment, Social and Governance investing is an evolution with investors expecting more from the companies they invest in. They are still expected to create value and grow, but the shift is for it to be sustainable and fair to the environment and the people involved in the industry.
Photo by Sharon Pittaway on Unsplash
Fortnite was the runaway hit in 2018 that has gone on to make millions for Epic Games. The game is played on most platforms but mobile is very popular, over 100 million played on iOS, over 75 million played on nothing else.
Most were in the US and most were under 25. While the game is free to play, you can buy in game items for your character. It does not allow you to play better, but it does allow you to change your outfit or do special dance moves to celebrate your victories. It appears enough players really want to stand out and so Fortnite makes millions.
Apple users can only download apps via the App store. App creators pay an annual fee to access the platform and submit If the game is passed by Apple as not contravening their rules it is free for developers to make their apps available. Should they charge for anything, Apple would take 30%. In November 2020 they announced that they would reduce that to 15% for income below $1 million per year. For subscriptions for services like Spotify, the rate is 15% after the first year.
Apple is not alone in charging 30% but then it did create the first App store and has been charging the rate that everyone else adopted since it launched in 2008.
Who is right and what about the issues with privacy and repairs.
Photo by Dainis Graveris on Unsplash
The good news is that the International Energy Agency, an autonomous intergovernmental organisation that has been tracking energy issues since the oil crisis in 1973 noted that while the 2021 increase in oil consumption would be more than the drop in consumption in 2020, petrol consumption probably peaked in 2018. It held steady in 2019 and dropped in 2020.
While, in time, you might assume it will rise beyond the 2018 high, they expect it will not reach the 9.33 million barrels per day again.
The reasons include continued increases with fuel efficiency, a trend to more remote working and telecommuting and the increase in the sale of electric cars.
Image credit: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash
Guest: Zanele Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowTodayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Metal-Oxide semiconductor transistors are arguably the most manufactured artefact in human history and there is now a global shortage.
We need about a trillion chips per year but demand has outstripped the supply.
Image credit: Laura Ockel = Unsplash
First there was broadcast and streaming, then podcasts and now live online chat shows from apps like Clubhouse.
The next step in making traditional media channels available to everyone. It will not always be good but it should fill in a gap for more focussed audio broadcasts for those that want to listen and contribute.
Audio credit. Vergecast Ashley Carman
The grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal may have been avoided but it was inevitable.
image credit: © Lukas Gojda/123rf.com