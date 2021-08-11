Making cars traffic cops

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio' Nickolaus Bauer speaking to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about vaccine hesitancy. 21 August 2021 10:16 AM
Govt reserves single dose J&J jab for rural areas & elderly at Sassa pay points The health department said it wants to use the single-shot vaccine on those who they can't reach again for a second dose – like it... 21 August 2021 9:25 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 14,312 new cases and 289 deaths The Health Department says 10,431,124 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 21 August 2021 7:02 AM
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections? Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis. 20 August 2021 8:30 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:25 AM
WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Non-venomous snake slithering out of spice shelf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 August 2021 9:15 AM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Making cars traffic cops

Making cars traffic cops

11 August 2021 7:34 PM

Could we solve the most common traffic violations by making our vehicles the law enforcer

A TV show from the 90s called Beyond 2000 featured an insert on car technology that as a teenager I thought was a great idea and expected to be seen as standard by the time I was able to drive. A breathalyser built into the car. 

To start the car you first needed to blow on the breathalyser. If you passed the car would start, if you failed it would not. 

What if you got a passenger to blow for you? What if it was your child? That might work, but why would someone who is not drinking allow you to drive the car when you were over the limit. If you were willing to compel a child to blow on your behalf and then make them travel with you, you had bigger problems than just drink driving. 

The makers, figuring that a willing plant at the departure point might blow for you, built in the need to blow again 5 mins into the trip. This also covered the bases for you having left thinking you were still okay only to get worse some time later. 

Having the car come to a stop could have been dangerous as this was before GPS was common, so instead it would simply flash the lights in a pattern that could only mean the driver was over the limit.

So what happened to the breathalysers in all the cars?

Audio credit: Beyond 2000

Image credit: Pexels.com


Who gets to see what you have on your phone?

18 August 2021 7:32 PM

Apple will check your messages and photos, they say for good reason.

If you own an iPhone, the first question is what does owning it even mean. Apple will not allow you to load unapproved apps. Apple only allows you to have it worked on by Apple approved service agents and in the US when the next iOS update is released it will scan your phone messages and photos.

These might not sound like good reasons to want to buy one of the most expensive phones on the market, but the reasons for the update do make sense even if not everyone agrees.

Audio Credit: Apple

Image Credit: Marija Zaric Unsplash

Customer satisfaction - do more, ask less

4 August 2021 7:31 PM

Customer satisfaction is a relatively new concept, customer dissatisfaction is ancient. 

We can trace the history of poor service to a person called Nanni. The shipment of copper ore that was ordered did not arrive on time and was of poor quality. 

What makes this report remarkable is that it was sent by the unhappy merchant over 3500 years ago. 

The clay tablet is held by the British Museum and because we are living in the digital age you can see it for yourself by clicking the link.

Audio credit: TEDx Talks

Photo by chaitanya pillala on Unsplash 

The future for mRNA vaccines

28 July 2021 7:42 PM

Let me tell you about the long and incredible series of developments that allowed a vaccine to be made available so quickly to deal with Covid-19.

DNA is a library of everything your body might need to reproduce, build and look after you. It is a recipe book of sorts. RNA is a copy of a piece of it, a single recipe to make very important substances - proteins.

For dealing with diabetes we need to add the protein insulin to allow us to function. If we could give you RNA we could create it for a short while, if we can fix the part of the DNA that no longer has the recipe we can fix the problem. 

Fixing DNA is gene therapy. Lots of diseases relate to issues with DNA. It is a very promising field but only a small group of approved therapies have been devised. 

For other uses, RNA can be used to produce antigens, proteins used by viruses that trigger the immune system. Once you know what the antigen protein is, you can look for the RNA code that creates it.

Audio credit: TEDxBeaconStreet 

Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one

21 July 2021 7:42 PM

Star Trek made the line that space was the final frontier famous. It is true. Everything humanity has ever done is contained on a tiny speck floating in space.

Carl Sagan called it the pale blue dot based on the image from the Voyager 1 spacecraft that was taken in 1990 when the craft had traveled about 6 billion kilometers from Earth, the picture of the galaxy included Earth which was no more than a speck on the image. Less than an hour later Voyager would shut down its camera never to take another image. 

It took all of human history to get us to having the first person breach the bounds of gravity and orbit the Earth just once in 1961. Yuri Gagarin represented the first living thing that had taken billions of years of evolution to determine how to rise high enough above the Earth to remain there. 

Image & audio credit: NASA & Blue Origin

Colin Cullis presents a weekly insert on the Money Show with Bruce Whitfield about the innovations and disruptions that are impacting on business and you.

The most successful YouTuber for the last four years is only 10 years old

14 July 2021 8:07 PM

When Business Unusual first covered the story in 2018, unboxing videos were on the rise as creators and brands recognised the power of having their products demonstrated as videos to assist those thinking of buying their products to get a better sense of what they would be getting and tap into the excitement of opening something new. 

In the three years since, his parents have switched to working on the channel full time. They have signed up for multiple merchandise deals with major retails chains and their 5-year-old twins now feature in the videos too.

Colin Cullis presents a weekly insert on the Money Show with Bruce Whitfield about the innovations and disruptions that are impacting on business and you.

© Pocket.watch Ryan Kaji

China's expansion may come at a cost, will the world be willing to pay?

7 July 2021 7:28 PM

The Chinese Communist Party celebrated their 100 year anniversary on 1 July, as a political party they have ruled the country continuously for 72 years, longer than the USSR which broke up and every other nation with the exception of North Korea.

In that time it has endured terrible hardships of poverty and little economic opportunity, a good chunk of it by its own doing. But it has risen to become the second largest economy and if measured by how many people were lifted out of poverty the most successful government in history. It has worked to rightfully reunify with Hong Kong and continues to work towards reunification with Taiwan. 

You would be forgiven for thinking it would be good for those regions to be returning to such a successful country. China would describe the story that way, but some may see it as China calling a deer a horse.

The POPI Act and how it will make you a little safer online from 1 July 2021

30 June 2021 7:37 PM

Not everything will be ready, and many businesses will still have a lot to do to make sure they comply, but it is a big win for consumers and even a positive for businesses that can more easily do business with other countries that have also introduced similar laws.

Photo by Marija Zaric on Unsplash

What happened to the 4 day week?

23 June 2021 7:26 PM

It looks like only some will get to enjoy it.

Even if you enjoy your work, there are few who don’t appreciate the time away from work to enjoy the fruits of your labour with family and friends.

 

This is what weekends are for, it is as timeless as the commandment to rest on the Sabbath, so a hat tip to the faithful for getting us our first day off.

 

The second day required a few thousand more years. Farmers worked during the day, the “early to bed early to rise” wisdom comes from the farm, no holidays until the crops are harvested, then the mother of all feasts and a few days to recover before starting all over again.

The weekend is such a new concept actually that even the French, who typically will not use English words accept ‘le weekend’ even if the official term is French for ‘the end of the week’. 

It was fed up factory workers in the UK that convinced owners to give them a Saturday afternoon off probably because productivity dropped anyway and not paying someone when they were not working too hard actually made business sense, even if it was the exploitative kind. Still it was 1879 with the 1st Industrial Revolution in full swing that the word first appeared in print. 

142 years later and we are starting to talk about making the weekend almost as long as the week. 

Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Audio credit: Andrew Barnes TEDx Talks

Business Unusual : Young people and the future of work

16 June 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

Health Department hopes young people will take the elderly to vaccine sites

Local

'Deliver COVID-19 vaccine message at local level in a language they understand'

Local

Plans underway to rebuild and replace damaged banks, ATMs

Local

'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio'

Local

Govt reserves single dose J&J jab for rural areas & elderly at Sassa pay points

Local

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 20 August 2021

21 August 2021 9:03 AM

Authorities to probe allegations driver, vehicle in CT minibus crash unlicensed

21 August 2021 8:50 AM

Desperation deepens as Afghan evacuations falter

21 August 2021 8:11 AM

