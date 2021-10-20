How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

Streaming issues? Report here
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Latest Local
Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. 30 October 2021 9:27 AM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati Refiloe Mpakanyane chats Proactive Health Solutions CEO on the importance of breast cancer awareness. 30 October 2021 8:08 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not... 29 October 2021 1:17 PM
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections' Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline. 29 October 2021 10:45 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

20 October 2021 7:24 PM

Despite the bad news associated with big tech, this is something to celebrate

The first challenge as older South Africans will recall is getting connected. Many young South Africans may still struggle with access and cost, but like anything that you can supply in volume, you get to get it for less. 

This is the first critical tipping point for progress. 

The first fibre cables came online only in this century even though the first undersea cable arrived from Europe in the 1800s, but in the two decades the increase has been incredible.

Image credit: Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash


Flame cremation was seen as a better option than burial, but that is changing

27 October 2021 7:26 PM

As cities grow and land becomes more expensive so too does being able to afford a burial. Cremation allowed for less space to be used, but the CO2 and potential pollutant impact on dealing with 60 million deaths a year may make it a less favourable option. 

Here are some alternatives.

Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash 

The past and potential future for Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:25 PM

Taiwan is a significant economy but only 14 countries acknowledge it as a country. China and some in Taiwan want to see the countries reunited others would prefer the two remain neighbours. Depending on what happens, it will not only impact the citizens of the two regions but perhaps everyone.

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash 

Audio credit: Blue Origin

How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.

6 October 2021 7:26 PM

Sometimes you are the player, but sometimes you are being played. The impact that playing games is having on how we do business. 

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Google at 23 reflects the highs and lows of the tech world and yours

29 September 2021 7:26 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

I have covered the ups and downs of Google a good many times for Business Unusual. It was the definitive disruptor to begin with but at only 23 it is now a massive global company with few that have not felt its effects although what its next 23 years will look like may not be as rosy.

I am not saying it is no longer disruptive, instead like most if not all very large companies it begins to disrupt itself. 

Image credit: bigtunaonline/123rf.com

Audio credit: Robert Sloan

Building better batteries with rocks

22 September 2021 7:44 PM

Air and rocks are everywhere, why not turn them into a battery?

Apple is heading to space

15 September 2021 7:25 PM

As Apple moves away from its focus on hardware it is looking to improve the offerings it offers via software and services. Its pay services and ad network are two with Apple TV another big play. The other is the work to make their watch better as a health device. When SpaceX sends its first four private astronauts to space on 15 September for a three day mission in a low Earth orbit, it will be tracking how the astronauts are doing via Apple watches and surveys via iPads.

Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash 

Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor

8 September 2021 7:25 PM

The documentary on the 9/11 attacks in the US for the 20th anniversary is a good reminder of how freedom is viewed in different societies.

It tracks the events that led to the attacks in response to US interventions in Afghanistan, the Middle East and other Islamic countries, the events on the day and then the long and lasting impact of the decisions to retaliate and invade and overthrow the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq.

With the US withdrawing before the 20th anniversary effectively on principle following their longest war, it was hoped Afghanistan would continue as a free and independent country. It was hoped that the trillions of dollars spent to train and supply the government and military would set the country on a path to democracy.

Before the US left, the Taliban had toppled the government and taken control of the country. They represent something very different to the US idea of Democracy, some wondered how did the US fail so completely, others might argue how did the US think it would ever be able to succeed. 

Both are justified because while democracy may be a simple concept, it is hard to implement.

Audio credit: Fox News: July 2010

What Zoom did for office workers, OnlyFans did for sex workers

1 September 2021 7:26 PM

OnlyFans can be described as a relatively new service made up of existing older services to satisfy the oldest service.

It is a platform for content creators that has photos like Instagram, videos like YouTube, and posting and messaging like Facebook and Twitter. It charges a subscription like Patreon. Creators and fans can supply a wide variety of content across many subjects, but for the most part the content is adult related. Most of the creators are women, most of the fans are men and since the start of the pandemic it has allowed many adult industry workers to maintain or increase their income.

It had grown to two million creators, had 130 million users and revenues of over $5 billion. Not bad for a company that was only started in 2016 and effectively has just 4 shareholders. 

Fans are happy, creators are happy, owners are happy - what could go wrong?

Toy fads are getting bigger but not lasting as long

25 August 2021 7:27 PM

The speed and reach of global media including social media and the impact of influencers can make a gadget global in a very short space of time. Add the power of Chinese manufacturing and ease and speed it can be shipped and some toy cycles can be created in just a few days. 

But too much exposure can make a must have toy, yesterday's news just as fast.

image credit: Unsplash

What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?

Lifestyle

Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes

Local Politics

Moerane: JHB could be free from stages 1, 2 load shedding within 1 week

30 October 2021 5:30 PM

Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup protests: medics ab-mz/it

30 October 2021 4:46 PM

Proteas secure second win at the T20 Cricket World Cup

30 October 2021 3:56 PM

