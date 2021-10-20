How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

Despite the bad news associated with big tech, this is something to celebrate
The first challenge as older South Africans will recall is getting connected. Many young South Africans may still struggle with access and cost, but like anything that you can supply in volume, you get to get it for less.
This is the first critical tipping point for progress.
The first fibre cables came online only in this century even though the first undersea cable arrived from Europe in the 1800s, but in the two decades the increase has been incredible.
Image credit: Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash
As cities grow and land becomes more expensive so too does being able to afford a burial. Cremation allowed for less space to be used, but the CO2 and potential pollutant impact on dealing with 60 million deaths a year may make it a less favourable option.
Here are some alternatives.
Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash
Taiwan is a significant economy but only 14 countries acknowledge it as a country. China and some in Taiwan want to see the countries reunited others would prefer the two remain neighbours. Depending on what happens, it will not only impact the citizens of the two regions but perhaps everyone.
Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash
Audio credit: Blue Origin
Sometimes you are the player, but sometimes you are being played. The impact that playing games is having on how we do business.
Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash
The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore
I have covered the ups and downs of Google a good many times for Business Unusual. It was the definitive disruptor to begin with but at only 23 it is now a massive global company with few that have not felt its effects although what its next 23 years will look like may not be as rosy.
I am not saying it is no longer disruptive, instead like most if not all very large companies it begins to disrupt itself.
Image credit: bigtunaonline/123rf.com
Audio credit: Robert Sloan
Air and rocks are everywhere, why not turn them into a battery?LISTEN TO PODCAST
As Apple moves away from its focus on hardware it is looking to improve the offerings it offers via software and services. Its pay services and ad network are two with Apple TV another big play. The other is the work to make their watch better as a health device. When SpaceX sends its first four private astronauts to space on 15 September for a three day mission in a low Earth orbit, it will be tracking how the astronauts are doing via Apple watches and surveys via iPads.
Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash
The documentary on the 9/11 attacks in the US for the 20th anniversary is a good reminder of how freedom is viewed in different societies.
It tracks the events that led to the attacks in response to US interventions in Afghanistan, the Middle East and other Islamic countries, the events on the day and then the long and lasting impact of the decisions to retaliate and invade and overthrow the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq.
With the US withdrawing before the 20th anniversary effectively on principle following their longest war, it was hoped Afghanistan would continue as a free and independent country. It was hoped that the trillions of dollars spent to train and supply the government and military would set the country on a path to democracy.
Before the US left, the Taliban had toppled the government and taken control of the country. They represent something very different to the US idea of Democracy, some wondered how did the US fail so completely, others might argue how did the US think it would ever be able to succeed.
Both are justified because while democracy may be a simple concept, it is hard to implement.
Audio credit: Fox News: July 2010
OnlyFans can be described as a relatively new service made up of existing older services to satisfy the oldest service.
It is a platform for content creators that has photos like Instagram, videos like YouTube, and posting and messaging like Facebook and Twitter. It charges a subscription like Patreon. Creators and fans can supply a wide variety of content across many subjects, but for the most part the content is adult related. Most of the creators are women, most of the fans are men and since the start of the pandemic it has allowed many adult industry workers to maintain or increase their income.
It had grown to two million creators, had 130 million users and revenues of over $5 billion. Not bad for a company that was only started in 2016 and effectively has just 4 shareholders.
Fans are happy, creators are happy, owners are happy - what could go wrong?
The speed and reach of global media including social media and the impact of influencers can make a gadget global in a very short space of time. Add the power of Chinese manufacturing and ease and speed it can be shipped and some toy cycles can be created in just a few days.
But too much exposure can make a must have toy, yesterday's news just as fast.
image credit: Unsplash