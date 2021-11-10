A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:45
[Property Feature] Importance of doing safety & security checks during load shedding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wahl Bartmann, Fidelity Services Group CEO
Today at 16:10
Medium Term Budget Business Reaction
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:20
Looking back at FW De Klerk's reign
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tim Du Plessis - Editor at Die Beeld
Today at 17:11
FW De Klerk Obituary by Gaye Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
Medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Enoch Godongwana
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Sanisha Packirisamy - Economist at Momentum
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
How is the mid-term budget affecting your income tax
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Today at 18:50
Medium term budget policy statement (MTBPS) 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Micheal Sachs - Wits University professor & former head of National Treasury’s budget office
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: MultiChoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - ???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Personal Finance : Retirement planning taken a beating?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers Medium Term Budget speech The minister is expected to touch on various economic issues, including the supplement of SOEs. 11 November 2021 2:14 PM
Last apartheid president FW de Klerk passes away aged 85 Chairman of the FW de Klerk Foundation Dave Stewart says more details about the funeral with be shared soon. 11 November 2021 12:56 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker: Studying financial science taught me how to manage money In this episode of Hanging Out, South African Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker talks about her childhood, career and studies. 11 November 2021 12:17 PM
MTBPS: What will Godongwana say about e-tolls? OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage reflects on the organisation's expectations from the finance minister. 11 November 2021 1:03 PM
MTBPS: Godongwana must speak to creating more jobs and not handouts - Economist Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busi Mavuso and RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux reflect on the upcoming budget. 11 November 2021 7:41 AM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom. 10 November 2021 7:43 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
Clement Manyathela deeply touched by stories of 'people with a heart' Maid4U founder and managing director Lindiwe Shibambo says her former employers gave her more overtime work so that she could enro... 5 November 2021 11:36 AM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Woman turning cheating boyfriend's apology text into song goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 November 2021 8:17 AM
2021 Booker Prize winner Damon Galgut hopes award will highlight African authors Mandy Wiener chats to the South African playwright and novelist on his latest accolade. 10 November 2021 1:03 PM
[WATCH] What happens when you rub your eyes Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 November 2021 8:49 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Leveraging sustainability for a thriving future The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 4 November 2021 11:50 AM
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:23 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 

The Presidential Climate Commission was tasked to both move South Africa towards a low carbon economy while managing the impact from potential disruption to jobs. 

The idea of a just transition looks to both deal with how to lower our CO2 emissions and give those employed and dependent on those industries to maintain or ideally improve on the current conditions.

While the focus is on the energy sector, carbon emissions include agriculture, manufacturing, mining and transport. 

The plan would need to address emissions across the board to achieve the first of the two key jargon terms. Net-zero and zero-carbon.

In trying to achieve this the measures may use mitigation or adaptation.

The time frame to achieve the goal is 2050. That is 29 years from now, for most South Africans that is longer than their lifetimes. For those that are older it is about the time since South Africa has been a democracy. If you consider what we have managed to achieve since then you would either be optimistic or very doubtful we have the time or even the political will or ability to achieve it.

Here is a brief explanation of each. 


Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:25 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

This story begins with the latest Xbox that looks like a small fridge, Microsoft the makers of the Xbox said that if they could win a Twitter battle of brands they would turn the meme fridge into reality and after winning the contest in April released the mini fridges for a limited sales run in October. Lots of people wanted one, most did not manage to get one, but quite a few were seen for sale on auction sites at much higher prices. 

The fridges were not bought by fans, but by a new kind of middleman that uses bot to buy high demand items to sell for a profit. Xbox has since made the fridge available again from December; those sales too seem to be plagued by bot purchases. 

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Flame cremation was seen as a better option than burial, but that is changing

27 October 2021 7:26 PM

As cities grow and land becomes more expensive so too does being able to afford a burial. Cremation allowed for less space to be used, but the CO2 and potential pollutant impact on dealing with 60 million deaths a year may make it a less favourable option. 

Here are some alternatives.

Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash 

How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

20 October 2021 7:24 PM

Despite the bad news associated with big tech, this is something to celebrate

The first challenge as older South Africans will recall is getting connected. Many young South Africans may still struggle with access and cost, but like anything that you can supply in volume, you get to get it for less. 

This is the first critical tipping point for progress. 

The first fibre cables came online only in this century even though the first undersea cable arrived from Europe in the 1800s, but in the two decades the increase has been incredible.

Image credit: Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash

The past and potential future for Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:25 PM

Taiwan is a significant economy but only 14 countries acknowledge it as a country. China and some in Taiwan want to see the countries reunited others would prefer the two remain neighbours. Depending on what happens, it will not only impact the citizens of the two regions but perhaps everyone.

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash 

Audio credit: Blue Origin

How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.

6 October 2021 7:26 PM

Sometimes you are the player, but sometimes you are being played. The impact that playing games is having on how we do business. 

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

Google at 23 reflects the highs and lows of the tech world and yours

29 September 2021 7:26 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

I have covered the ups and downs of Google a good many times for Business Unusual. It was the definitive disruptor to begin with but at only 23 it is now a massive global company with few that have not felt its effects although what its next 23 years will look like may not be as rosy.

I am not saying it is no longer disruptive, instead like most if not all very large companies it begins to disrupt itself. 

Image credit: bigtunaonline/123rf.com

Audio credit: Robert Sloan

Building better batteries with rocks

22 September 2021 7:44 PM

Air and rocks are everywhere, why not turn them into a battery?

Apple is heading to space

15 September 2021 7:25 PM

As Apple moves away from its focus on hardware it is looking to improve the offerings it offers via software and services. Its pay services and ad network are two with Apple TV another big play. The other is the work to make their watch better as a health device. When SpaceX sends its first four private astronauts to space on 15 September for a three day mission in a low Earth orbit, it will be tracking how the astronauts are doing via Apple watches and surveys via iPads.

Photo by Trac Vu on Unsplash 

Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor

8 September 2021 7:25 PM

The documentary on the 9/11 attacks in the US for the 20th anniversary is a good reminder of how freedom is viewed in different societies.

It tracks the events that led to the attacks in response to US interventions in Afghanistan, the Middle East and other Islamic countries, the events on the day and then the long and lasting impact of the decisions to retaliate and invade and overthrow the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq.

With the US withdrawing before the 20th anniversary effectively on principle following their longest war, it was hoped Afghanistan would continue as a free and independent country. It was hoped that the trillions of dollars spent to train and supply the government and military would set the country on a path to democracy.

Before the US left, the Taliban had toppled the government and taken control of the country. They represent something very different to the US idea of Democracy, some wondered how did the US fail so completely, others might argue how did the US think it would ever be able to succeed. 

Both are justified because while democracy may be a simple concept, it is hard to implement.

Audio credit: Fox News: July 2010

STAGE MANAGEMENT: Eskom downgrades power cuts to Stage 2

Local

Last apartheid president FW de Klerk passes away aged 85

Local

WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers Medium Term Budget speech

Local

Local

De Ruyter pleads with SA to play its part in reducing risk of load shedding

11 November 2021 3:26 PM

South Africa must reckon with FW de Klerk's legacy - Nelson Mandela Foundation

11 November 2021 3:00 PM

Cape Town's homeless wage legal battle with city

11 November 2021 2:53 PM

