How a baker made a biscuit big business

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN:Black Friday sales kick off the holiday shopping season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 15:16
Massmart workers affiliated with Saccawu march for better salaries and a change in working conditions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cyril Dibakwane, Regional Secretary of Nothern Region of SACCAWU
Today at 15:20
Pay for e-tolls whether they are scrapped or not:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 15:50
UK's travel ban impacts businesses and travellers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:10
SAMRC warns of more Covid -19 mRNA in wastewater
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Renée Street, Specialist scientist at the Environment & Health Research Unit of the South African
Today at 16:20
FEDHASA on UK travel ban & impact on SA's hospitality & tourism sectors ahead of festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 16:50
EWN: July Unrest : KZN govt was not warned of July unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:10
DA outline governance plans for the next 5 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 17:20
Possible flooding in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency services spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Sun International - still upbeat about festive season bookings despite UK red list
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:13
Veldskoen's Giiving Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out' Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant. 26 November 2021 1:51 PM
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications. 26 November 2021 1:11 PM
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines' KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant. 26 November 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa? 26 November 2021 11:16 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
View all World
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
How a baker made a biscuit big business

How a baker made a biscuit big business

24 November 2021 7:26 PM

Food production is a megabusiness and while you may know dozens of food brands, they all come from just a handful of companies. 

This is a short history of how a biscuit formed an empire.

Image credit:


More episodes from Business Unusual

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

17 November 2021 7:26 PM

The long term solution may be to reduce the need for overhead cables or get rid of them all together. It was the height of the cables that caused the scandal with the trains South Africa bought that were too tall. Removing the cables would not only solve that issue but cable theft too.

The solution is to use hydrogen and a fuel cell in the same way a diesel electric train operates, rather than diesel to run a generator, the hydrogen fuel cell generates electricity, is silent and only produces water as a by product. 

The range for the current versions is about 600km. That would still need some hydrogen stations to be created along the route for cross country trips but they may be run by solar plants that can create hydrogen from water or simply moved there by train. 

Image credit: Casey Horner Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:23 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 

The Presidential Climate Commission was tasked to both move South Africa towards a low carbon economy while managing the impact from potential disruption to jobs. 

The idea of a just transition looks to both deal with how to lower our CO2 emissions and give those employed and dependent on those industries to maintain or ideally improve on the current conditions.

While the focus is on the energy sector, carbon emissions include agriculture, manufacturing, mining and transport. 

The plan would need to address emissions across the board to achieve the first of the two key jargon terms. Net-zero and zero-carbon.

In trying to achieve this the measures may use mitigation or adaptation.

The time frame to achieve the goal is 2050. That is 29 years from now, for most South Africans that is longer than their lifetimes. For those that are older it is about the time since South Africa has been a democracy. If you consider what we have managed to achieve since then you would either be optimistic or very doubtful we have the time or even the political will or ability to achieve it.

Here is a brief explanation of each. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:25 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

This story begins with the latest Xbox that looks like a small fridge, Microsoft the makers of the Xbox said that if they could win a Twitter battle of brands they would turn the meme fridge into reality and after winning the contest in April released the mini fridges for a limited sales run in October. Lots of people wanted one, most did not manage to get one, but quite a few were seen for sale on auction sites at much higher prices. 

The fridges were not bought by fans, but by a new kind of middleman that uses bot to buy high demand items to sell for a profit. Xbox has since made the fridge available again from December; those sales too seem to be plagued by bot purchases. 

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Flame cremation was seen as a better option than burial, but that is changing

27 October 2021 7:26 PM

As cities grow and land becomes more expensive so too does being able to afford a burial. Cremation allowed for less space to be used, but the CO2 and potential pollutant impact on dealing with 60 million deaths a year may make it a less favourable option. 

Here are some alternatives.

Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

20 October 2021 7:24 PM

Despite the bad news associated with big tech, this is something to celebrate

The first challenge as older South Africans will recall is getting connected. Many young South Africans may still struggle with access and cost, but like anything that you can supply in volume, you get to get it for less. 

This is the first critical tipping point for progress. 

The first fibre cables came online only in this century even though the first undersea cable arrived from Europe in the 1800s, but in the two decades the increase has been incredible.

Image credit: Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The past and potential future for Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:25 PM

Taiwan is a significant economy but only 14 countries acknowledge it as a country. China and some in Taiwan want to see the countries reunited others would prefer the two remain neighbours. Depending on what happens, it will not only impact the citizens of the two regions but perhaps everyone.

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash 

Audio credit: Blue Origin

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.

6 October 2021 7:26 PM

Sometimes you are the player, but sometimes you are being played. The impact that playing games is having on how we do business. 

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Google at 23 reflects the highs and lows of the tech world and yours

29 September 2021 7:26 PM

The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore

I have covered the ups and downs of Google a good many times for Business Unusual. It was the definitive disruptor to begin with but at only 23 it is now a massive global company with few that have not felt its effects although what its next 23 years will look like may not be as rosy.

I am not saying it is no longer disruptive, instead like most if not all very large companies it begins to disrupt itself. 

Image credit: bigtunaonline/123rf.com

Audio credit: Robert Sloan

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Building better batteries with rocks

22 September 2021 7:44 PM

Air and rocks are everywhere, why not turn them into a battery?

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'

Local

'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'

Local

'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant

Business

EWN Highlights

While 'closely monitoring' new COVID variant, WHO cautions against travel curbs

26 November 2021 3:06 PM

Mbalula: Economic regulation of Transport Bill will transform the industry

26 November 2021 2:56 PM

Pandor hopes to meet with British counterpart to discuss travel restriction

26 November 2021 2:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA