Covid-19 two years later, did we learn anything?

Latest Local
Tougher lockdown measures: 'We need to do everything not to disrupt economy' Presidency minister Mondli Gungubele says the government is trying to strike a balance between saving lives and livelihoods. 10 December 2021 7:55 AM
'Scientists more reluctant to disclose data if they continue to be threatened' SAMRC CEO Professor Glenda Gray says it is a sad state of affairs that when things are discovered, people get targeted. 10 December 2021 7:18 AM
Why are private labs charging so much for COVID-19 tests? Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says the government can play a role in decreasing the charge by zero rating the coronavirus tests. 9 December 2021 4:01 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Mayoral committees urgent so that Gauteng mayors can do their work - Legal head Gauteng Cogta head of legal services Advocate Quintin Kuhn says in terms of the law there is no time limit as to when mayors can a... 9 December 2021 1:21 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 December 2021 8:31 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Covid-19 two years later, did we learn anything?

Covid-19 two years later, did we learn anything?

1 December 2021 7:25 PM

Politicians and pharmaceutical companies could have done more to tackle Covid-19

In December 2019 Business Unusual considered the disruption that could come from a pandemic. It came on the back of growing anti-vax behaviour from small sections of communities that did not only believe vaccines were not helping, there was a growing belief that they would cause harm. 

As a consequence outbreaks of diseases that were on the verge of being eradicated were making a comeback with outbreaks that in some cases warranted drastic public action. 

In December 2019 Samoa had a measles outbreak that affected 3% of the population. It followed a drop in vaccine use and showed how a virus with just a bit of complacency could run amok. It took a curfew and the cancellation of public gatherings with most civil servants being redeployed to administer vaccines for the month. By the end of December they had managed to vaccinate 94% of the nation. 

It was not the first lesson we have had about what happens when a virus gets the better of us. 


Vitalik Buterin - Blockchain billionaire and tech philosopher

8 December 2021 7:27 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most can in a lifetime

For those outside the crypto-world Bitcoin is likely the only new fangled form of money you have heard about. There are thousands of coins and platforms. Many are simply copycat versions hoping to catch unwary investors but some do offer new ways to imagine how finance, business and even governments can operate. 

Buterin became intrigued with Bitcoin after his father introduced him to it at age 17. He was so intrigued he started writing for a Bitcoin publication and got paid as you might expect in Bitcoin. At the time he made less than $4 dollars per submission. 

How a baker made a biscuit big business

24 November 2021 7:26 PM

Food production is a megabusiness and while you may know dozens of food brands, they all come from just a handful of companies. 

This is a short history of how a biscuit formed an empire.

Image credit:

Africa’s largest rail network needs attention, could hydrogen be the answer

17 November 2021 7:26 PM

The long term solution may be to reduce the need for overhead cables or get rid of them all together. It was the height of the cables that caused the scandal with the trains South Africa bought that were too tall. Removing the cables would not only solve that issue but cable theft too.

The solution is to use hydrogen and a fuel cell in the same way a diesel electric train operates, rather than diesel to run a generator, the hydrogen fuel cell generates electricity, is silent and only produces water as a by product. 

The range for the current versions is about 600km. That would still need some hydrogen stations to be created along the route for cross country trips but they may be run by solar plants that can create hydrogen from water or simply moved there by train. 

Image credit: Casey Horner Unsplash

A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean?

10 November 2021 7:23 PM

South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 

The Presidential Climate Commission was tasked to both move South Africa towards a low carbon economy while managing the impact from potential disruption to jobs. 

The idea of a just transition looks to both deal with how to lower our CO2 emissions and give those employed and dependent on those industries to maintain or ideally improve on the current conditions.

While the focus is on the energy sector, carbon emissions include agriculture, manufacturing, mining and transport. 

The plan would need to address emissions across the board to achieve the first of the two key jargon terms. Net-zero and zero-carbon.

In trying to achieve this the measures may use mitigation or adaptation.

The time frame to achieve the goal is 2050. That is 29 years from now, for most South Africans that is longer than their lifetimes. For those that are older it is about the time since South Africa has been a democracy. If you consider what we have managed to achieve since then you would either be optimistic or very doubtful we have the time or even the political will or ability to achieve it.

Here is a brief explanation of each. 

Black Friday is coming and so are the retail bots

3 November 2021 7:25 PM

Bots are often the reason sale items appear and sell out almost instantly

This story begins with the latest Xbox that looks like a small fridge, Microsoft the makers of the Xbox said that if they could win a Twitter battle of brands they would turn the meme fridge into reality and after winning the contest in April released the mini fridges for a limited sales run in October. Lots of people wanted one, most did not manage to get one, but quite a few were seen for sale on auction sites at much higher prices. 

The fridges were not bought by fans, but by a new kind of middleman that uses bot to buy high demand items to sell for a profit. Xbox has since made the fridge available again from December; those sales too seem to be plagued by bot purchases. 

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

Flame cremation was seen as a better option than burial, but that is changing

27 October 2021 7:26 PM

As cities grow and land becomes more expensive so too does being able to afford a burial. Cremation allowed for less space to be used, but the CO2 and potential pollutant impact on dealing with 60 million deaths a year may make it a less favourable option. 

Here are some alternatives.

Photo by Noah Buscher on Unsplash 

How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation

20 October 2021 7:24 PM

Despite the bad news associated with big tech, this is something to celebrate

The first challenge as older South Africans will recall is getting connected. Many young South Africans may still struggle with access and cost, but like anything that you can supply in volume, you get to get it for less. 

This is the first critical tipping point for progress. 

The first fibre cables came online only in this century even though the first undersea cable arrived from Europe in the 1800s, but in the two decades the increase has been incredible.

Image credit: Photo by JJ Ying on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The past and potential future for Taiwan

13 October 2021 7:25 PM

Taiwan is a significant economy but only 14 countries acknowledge it as a country. China and some in Taiwan want to see the countries reunited others would prefer the two remain neighbours. Depending on what happens, it will not only impact the citizens of the two regions but perhaps everyone.

Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash 

Audio credit: Blue Origin

How gaming has impacted on workers and businesses.

6 October 2021 7:26 PM

Sometimes you are the player, but sometimes you are being played. The impact that playing games is having on how we do business. 

Photo by Sigmund on Unsplash

