Giant viruses - yes that's a thing

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
FirstRand Interim Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Woolies repatriating R1bn from Australia to invest in SA food, fashion business Bruce Whitifield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini about Woolworths Holdings' latest results. 2 March 2022 7:35 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
'SA, in the southern tip of Africa, has a disadvantage when importing fuel' CEO of Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association Peter Morgan speaks about the fuel refinery's low capacity in the country. 2 March 2022 5:15 PM
View all Local
Bosasa saw ANC's Mantashe as a brilliant connection, says state capture report The recently released report has made findings on Mantashe and the favours he received from the controversial company. 2 March 2022 9:48 AM
Ramaphosa dodges state capture bullet as report makes no findings against him The commission was empowered to look into allegations of state capture and widespread corruption in the public sector. 2 March 2022 9:30 AM
How Bosasa engineered the ANC’s poll victory to keep coining it The Zondo commission of inquiry said that it would have been catastrophic for the company if the African National Congress lost th... 2 March 2022 7:20 AM
View all Politics
Drop in profits for Cashbuild as it rebuilds looted stores and DIY trend slows The Money Show talks to CEO Werner de Jager about Cashbuild's results for the six months ended 26 December 2021. 2 March 2022 9:32 PM
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
Sanctions - how to cancel a country When business tools become political weapons 2 March 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
‘He wanted me to shine’: Riky Rick’s wife pays moving tribute to him The award-winning hip-hop artist and fashionista, whose real name is Rikhado Makhado, is being remembered by close friends and fam... 1 March 2022 2:37 PM
How to build a business – a practical guide Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous about his book "Business Builder’s Toolkit: A Practical Handbook for Business Leaders". 28 February 2022 7:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Dad saving son from raging bull at rodeo has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2022 8:50 AM
WATCH: Young athlete falling during race only to get up and win goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 March 2022 8:48 AM
WATCH: Drunk driver crashing car after been told not to drive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 February 2022 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
'Russian people panicking as payment system sanctions cause breakdown in trust' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ghita Erling, CEO of the Payments Association of SA (Pasa). 2 March 2022 8:57 PM
ANC calls on Russia and Ukraine to 'stop the pain that is being suffered' Chairperson of the African National Congress subcommittee on international relations Lindiwe Zulu says there are two sides and peo... 1 March 2022 10:42 AM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
Being off SWIFT will paralyse Russian trade - Ashburton Investments The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments. 28 February 2022 6:27 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Giant viruses - yes that's a thing

Giant viruses - yes that's a thing

16 February 2022 7:25 PM

They may be millions of years old, but they are still new to humanity

image credit: Pexels


More episodes from Business Unusual

The effectiveness of sanctions and what might make them better.

2 March 2022 7:24 PM

Perhaps digital contracts that automatically trigger the sanctions for failure to meet the undertakings will keep the populists and strongmen from sending their and other countries to the brink.

Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify

23 February 2022 7:58 PM

One company has seen their business soar during the lockdown - ecommerce site Shopify. Business Unusual looks at the resourceful founder that has seen his start up grow to at one point become the most valuable business in Canada. 

Audio credit: Recode

Image credit: Shopify

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the US lead to Cold War 2.0

9 February 2022 7:27 PM

When we read about the build up to previous wars, it looks like the outcome could be predicted, but at the time it looked very different. 

Are we in a situation now that looks like posturing and rhetoric that will settle down or will future generations look back and wonder how we missed the obvious signs?

image credit: Pixabay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inflation can be a good thing, let me explain

2 February 2022 7:31 PM

Inflation occurs if you make more money available but keep the supply of goods the same or if the money supply is stable but there is a drop in supply and it can also occur when the money supply and the supply of goods are the same but faith in the currency is reduced through increased debt and poor exchange rate or political instability.

Right now we have all three in place in various economies. The US has increased money supply dramatically, almost half of all the money that has ever existed in the US economy was added in the last two years. South Africa has also drastically increased how much money is available in the economy. We also had lots of supply shortages which add to the problem including a reduction in oil supply pushing petrol prices higher. For countries like Venezuela and Turkey the political situation has added to the woes. 

Deflation is effectively the opposite and although it is the consequence of negative inflation, it is bad as you compromise growth.

You would rather use disinflation which is a reduction in the rate of inflationary increase. So if consumer price inflation were to drop from 5,9% to 4% that would not be deflation but disinflation

If the inflation rate is negative or too low at under 2% you might use reflation to get it back to desired levels.

Stagflation is not steady inflation, it is the worst case combination of inflation, high unemployment and low growth, so South Africa is most likely in stagflation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Edelman Trust Barometer 2022

26 January 2022 7:26 PM

The Edelman Trust Barometer is an annual survey in 28 countries of about 35 000 people to determine what the current levels of trust is in four key institutions - government, media, business and NGOs.

What is trust

A simplified version is that it is the belief you hold about someone that they will or won’t do something, a second element relates to the justification in doing or not doing something. 

Psychologically, it would be a measure of your competence and warmth. When we come across people who do what they say and are engaging and persuasive about why, we will trust them.

Generally, we tend to trust someone until they show they are untrustworthy in part because we actually met them, but modern life has you know and even interact with many people you never meet and so either resist trusting someone because you did not get to meet them or trust someone that had you met them you might not trust, or worse through manipulation you trust them falsely.

Audio credit: Reuters

Image credit: Pixabay

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The James Webb telescope is just what we needed to see humanity's past and future

19 January 2022 7:26 PM

Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering.

In the end the telescope would weigh over six tons and be as high as a multi-storey building. It would detect infrared light and so would need a sunshield which turned out to be about the size of a tennis court.

You can’t fit a double decker bus on a tennis court on top of a rocket. You certainly would also struggle to accelerate it to supersonic speeds and hope for anything to survive. So you need to make the largest, most expensive and complicated origami you can imagine.

It proved to be so complex that in the end there were 344 single-point failures. A single- point failure is one that scuppers the entire mission if the failure occurs. 

Anyone who has seen Don’t Look Up will understand that throwing objects into the air high enough that they don’t fall back is not easy and when you have 24 years of effort and over $10 billion in spending then the reality that just a single electronic bolt release failing would render the entire mission a waste. Quite the responsibility on those building and overseeing it.

Image credit: NASA

Audio credit: NASA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - The reason brands fail

12 January 2022 7:23 PM

Guest: Richard Mulholland | Owner at Missing Link 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - What are the most significant lasting legacies Covid will force businesses to deal with in 2022?

15 December 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vitalik Buterin - Blockchain billionaire and tech philosopher

8 December 2021 7:27 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most can in a lifetime

For those outside the crypto-world Bitcoin is likely the only new fangled form of money you have heard about. There are thousands of coins and platforms. Many are simply copycat versions hoping to catch unwary investors but some do offer new ways to imagine how finance, business and even governments can operate. 

Buterin became intrigued with Bitcoin after his father introduced him to it at age 17. He was so intrigued he started writing for a Bitcoin publication and got paid as you might expect in Bitcoin. At the time he made less than $4 dollars per submission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?'

Business Politics Local

'SA, in the southern tip of Africa, has a disadvantage when importing fuel'

Local

'Trade union investments have become a tool for factional battles'

Local

EWN Highlights

MultiChoice pulls Russia's RT channel from DStv

2 March 2022 9:12 PM

Lamola: Claims that judiciary is captured are unfounded

2 March 2022 8:35 PM

DA, GOOD Party call for prosecution of those implicated in Zondo report

2 March 2022 8:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA