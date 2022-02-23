No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
[CONFIRMED] GDP numbers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:11
Shoprite results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five golden rules of investing during a crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chantal Marx - Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments
Best of 702
Latest Local
Migrant shop owners clash with Operation Dudula protestors in Alexandra The group has been demonstrating against what they say is the employment of migrant workers over South Africans for several months... 7 March 2022 3:43 PM
After 2 months without pay, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital interns get salaries Last week, Eyewitness News exposed how 10 intern doctors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital had not received January or Februa... 7 March 2022 12:51 PM
Two men arrested for stealing copper, electricity cables worth R3m in Joburg They also tried to bribe the officers with R10,000. 7 March 2022 11:50 AM
View all Local
Dismissing 130 City of Joburg employees is an unfair attack by the DA - Samwu Regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana says the Democratic Alliance does not respect employees as these were not political appointmen... 4 March 2022 1:06 PM
Exxaro profits from rising coal prices, but SA's rail problems cost it billions Exxaro is a major coal supplier for Eskom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Finance Director Riaan Koppeschaar about its annual results. 3 March 2022 8:20 PM
'How is ANC going to pay back the public money it abused in election campaigns?' Bruce Whitfield talks to Paul Hoffman, Accountability Now Director, about the revelations in Part 3 of the State Capture report 2 March 2022 7:03 PM
View all Politics
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
Spectrum auction: 'Price of data will fall – speed will increase' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Ambrose, CEO at Atvance Intellect. 7 March 2022 7:33 PM
Massmart losses grow to R2.2 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Massmart CEO Mitch Slape. 7 March 2022 6:56 PM
View all Business
Thuso Mbedu bags Independent Spirit Award for her role in 'Underground Railroad' Star actress, Thuso Mbedu has claimed another film award for her outstanding performance at The Independent Spirit Awards. 7 March 2022 4:20 PM
'Sexuality is a spectrum and a galaxy' Registered counsellor Casey Blake says there is physical, erotic and emotional attraction. There are social and spiritual element... 4 March 2022 12:07 PM
Ronan Keating partners with Gary Player to raise funds for cancer Bongani Bingwa chats to golf legend and philanthropist Gary Player who has partnered with the musician to host the fund raiser. 4 March 2022 9:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australian cricket great Shane Warne has died The famous leg-spinner has died at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack. 4 March 2022 4:34 PM
Formula E IS coming to Cape Town confirms founder ahead of big track reveal The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield catches up with the co-founder of Formula E, Alberto Longo. 3 March 2022 9:15 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl singing 'Let it Go' at Ukrainian shelter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 March 2022 8:58 AM
My latest album has modern edges and something for everyone - Dan Patlansky The award-winning blues-rock guitarist told Nickolaus Bauer on #702Unplugged that he survived lockdown by teaching online and has... 4 March 2022 2:52 PM
This is what being a back-up singer taught me - Siphokazi Maraqana Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with artists that went from being back-up singers to becoming independent artists. 3 March 2022 12:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Doctors Without Borders to send emergency and surgical kits to Ukraine Director of communications of Doctors Without Borders Borrie La Grange talks about the assistance they are giving to Ukraine. 5 March 2022 1:16 PM
I endured a lot, but I am safe in Budapest now - SA man who fled Ukraine South African tourist Johan Nel says he is grateful for the SA ambassador in Ukraine André Groenewald who helped him flee. 4 March 2022 8:51 AM
'141 countries voting for Russia to leave Ukraine is overwhelming majority' EU Ambassador to South Africa Dr Riina Kionkan says the resolution is an indication of what the world is thinking. 3 March 2022 7:54 AM
View all World
Political violence has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe - Lawyer Bongani Bingwa chats to Zimbabwean Constitutional lawyer Fadzayi Mahere after violence broke out at a CCC rally. 1 March 2022 8:14 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
View all Africa
Solve your most complex problems in days – not weeks, months, or years [REVIEW] "Cracking Complexity: The Breakthrough Formula for Solving Just About Anything Fast" by David Benjamin and David Komlos. 7 March 2022 7:48 PM
WATCH: Bold Nedbank ads highlight cost of consumerism in a status-chasing world Bruce Whitfield talks advertising with Nkgabiseng Motau, co-founder of Think Creative Africa. 3 March 2022 8:22 PM
Don't get suckered into unwittingly paying double home insurance by your bank! Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of a home loan client who was 'gaslighted' by his bank - on The Money Show 1 March 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Business Unusual
arrow_forward
No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify

No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify

23 February 2022 7:58 PM

One company has seen their business soar during the lockdown - ecommerce site Shopify. Business Unusual looks at the resourceful founder that has seen his start up grow to at one point become the most valuable business in Canada. 

Audio credit: Recode

Image credit: Shopify


More episodes from Business Unusual

The effectiveness of sanctions and what might make them better.

2 March 2022 7:24 PM

Perhaps digital contracts that automatically trigger the sanctions for failure to meet the undertakings will keep the populists and strongmen from sending their and other countries to the brink.

Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Giant viruses - yes that's a thing

16 February 2022 7:25 PM

They may be millions of years old, but they are still new to humanity

image credit: Pexels

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the US lead to Cold War 2.0

9 February 2022 7:27 PM

When we read about the build up to previous wars, it looks like the outcome could be predicted, but at the time it looked very different. 

Are we in a situation now that looks like posturing and rhetoric that will settle down or will future generations look back and wonder how we missed the obvious signs?

image credit: Pixabay

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inflation can be a good thing, let me explain

2 February 2022 7:31 PM

Inflation occurs if you make more money available but keep the supply of goods the same or if the money supply is stable but there is a drop in supply and it can also occur when the money supply and the supply of goods are the same but faith in the currency is reduced through increased debt and poor exchange rate or political instability.

Right now we have all three in place in various economies. The US has increased money supply dramatically, almost half of all the money that has ever existed in the US economy was added in the last two years. South Africa has also drastically increased how much money is available in the economy. We also had lots of supply shortages which add to the problem including a reduction in oil supply pushing petrol prices higher. For countries like Venezuela and Turkey the political situation has added to the woes. 

Deflation is effectively the opposite and although it is the consequence of negative inflation, it is bad as you compromise growth.

You would rather use disinflation which is a reduction in the rate of inflationary increase. So if consumer price inflation were to drop from 5,9% to 4% that would not be deflation but disinflation

If the inflation rate is negative or too low at under 2% you might use reflation to get it back to desired levels.

Stagflation is not steady inflation, it is the worst case combination of inflation, high unemployment and low growth, so South Africa is most likely in stagflation.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Edelman Trust Barometer 2022

26 January 2022 7:26 PM

The Edelman Trust Barometer is an annual survey in 28 countries of about 35 000 people to determine what the current levels of trust is in four key institutions - government, media, business and NGOs.

What is trust

A simplified version is that it is the belief you hold about someone that they will or won’t do something, a second element relates to the justification in doing or not doing something. 

Psychologically, it would be a measure of your competence and warmth. When we come across people who do what they say and are engaging and persuasive about why, we will trust them.

Generally, we tend to trust someone until they show they are untrustworthy in part because we actually met them, but modern life has you know and even interact with many people you never meet and so either resist trusting someone because you did not get to meet them or trust someone that had you met them you might not trust, or worse through manipulation you trust them falsely.

Audio credit: Reuters

Image credit: Pixabay

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The James Webb telescope is just what we needed to see humanity's past and future

19 January 2022 7:26 PM

Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering.

In the end the telescope would weigh over six tons and be as high as a multi-storey building. It would detect infrared light and so would need a sunshield which turned out to be about the size of a tennis court.

You can’t fit a double decker bus on a tennis court on top of a rocket. You certainly would also struggle to accelerate it to supersonic speeds and hope for anything to survive. So you need to make the largest, most expensive and complicated origami you can imagine.

It proved to be so complex that in the end there were 344 single-point failures. A single- point failure is one that scuppers the entire mission if the failure occurs. 

Anyone who has seen Don’t Look Up will understand that throwing objects into the air high enough that they don’t fall back is not easy and when you have 24 years of effort and over $10 billion in spending then the reality that just a single electronic bolt release failing would render the entire mission a waste. Quite the responsibility on those building and overseeing it.

Image credit: NASA

Audio credit: NASA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - The reason brands fail

12 January 2022 7:23 PM

Guest: Richard Mulholland | Owner at Missing Link 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - What are the most significant lasting legacies Covid will force businesses to deal with in 2022?

15 December 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vitalik Buterin - Blockchain billionaire and tech philosopher

8 December 2021 7:27 PM

At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most can in a lifetime

For those outside the crypto-world Bitcoin is likely the only new fangled form of money you have heard about. There are thousands of coins and platforms. Many are simply copycat versions hoping to catch unwary investors but some do offer new ways to imagine how finance, business and even governments can operate. 

Buterin became intrigued with Bitcoin after his father introduced him to it at age 17. He was so intrigued he started writing for a Bitcoin publication and got paid as you might expect in Bitcoin. At the time he made less than $4 dollars per submission. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Load shedding is back: Eskom to switch off your lights from Monday night

Local

Taxi industry calls for government vehicle-scrapping subsidy to be increased

Local

What can consumers expect from spectrum auction?

Local

EWN Highlights

‘Whoever dies, dies’: Migrant shop owners in Alex resist forceful removals

7 March 2022 8:46 PM

ANC members divided over changes to the disciplinary and appeals committees

7 March 2022 8:43 PM

Mbalula refuses to engage with ‘violent’ driving instructors over NaTIS system

7 March 2022 7:53 PM

