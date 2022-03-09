Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Business Unusual
Novel ways to help each other during a crisis

Novel ways to help each other during a crisis

9 March 2022 7:25 PM

They say the first casualty in a conflict is the truth. For those wanting to help, knowing who or where to send help is a challenge.

 

In the disputed elections in Kenya in 2007, the access to phones and ability to send a message or email started the modern shift for how to help in a crisis. An open source website called Ushahidi (Swahili for witness) would collect the reports from those witnessing violence in order for those areas to be avoided.

 

It has grown to be a regular service deployed during or after a disaster to gather local information to better coordinate the recovery. From fires to floods to conflicts the app has grown to help clear the fog of war and allow those looking to help to best direct their efforts. 

 

Since then, the mobile phone has become as useful as a weapon in a conflict and as vital as water in a disaster.


Business Unusual - How the Malaysian strategic development company, 1MDB was looted

16 March 2022 7:25 PM

Malaysia’s 1MDB fund raised $6,5 billion in bonds with reportedly $4 billion (about R60 billion) being looted and shared among those that set up the fund and the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

The story thankfully reveals that the scam was discovered and that many involved are facing the consequences, but it has left Malaysia with a debt of over $7 billion.

The lessons for South Africa include just how long it takes to prosecute cases like this and how sentences may not seem to fit the scale of the crime, it also shows that even if you do expose the corruption you may not get to prosecute everyone. 

Image credit: Siftography on 123rf.com

The effectiveness of sanctions and what might make them better.

2 March 2022 7:24 PM

Perhaps digital contracts that automatically trigger the sanctions for failure to meet the undertakings will keep the populists and strongmen from sending their and other countries to the brink.

Photo by Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona on Unsplash 

No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify

23 February 2022 7:58 PM

One company has seen their business soar during the lockdown - ecommerce site Shopify. Business Unusual looks at the resourceful founder that has seen his start up grow to at one point become the most valuable business in Canada. 

Audio credit: Recode

Image credit: Shopify

Giant viruses - yes that's a thing

16 February 2022 7:25 PM

They may be millions of years old, but they are still new to humanity

image credit: Pexels

Will the tensions between Russia, Ukraine and the US lead to Cold War 2.0

9 February 2022 7:27 PM

When we read about the build up to previous wars, it looks like the outcome could be predicted, but at the time it looked very different. 

Are we in a situation now that looks like posturing and rhetoric that will settle down or will future generations look back and wonder how we missed the obvious signs?

image credit: Pixabay

Inflation can be a good thing, let me explain

2 February 2022 7:31 PM

Inflation occurs if you make more money available but keep the supply of goods the same or if the money supply is stable but there is a drop in supply and it can also occur when the money supply and the supply of goods are the same but faith in the currency is reduced through increased debt and poor exchange rate or political instability.

Right now we have all three in place in various economies. The US has increased money supply dramatically, almost half of all the money that has ever existed in the US economy was added in the last two years. South Africa has also drastically increased how much money is available in the economy. We also had lots of supply shortages which add to the problem including a reduction in oil supply pushing petrol prices higher. For countries like Venezuela and Turkey the political situation has added to the woes. 

Deflation is effectively the opposite and although it is the consequence of negative inflation, it is bad as you compromise growth.

You would rather use disinflation which is a reduction in the rate of inflationary increase. So if consumer price inflation were to drop from 5,9% to 4% that would not be deflation but disinflation

If the inflation rate is negative or too low at under 2% you might use reflation to get it back to desired levels.

Stagflation is not steady inflation, it is the worst case combination of inflation, high unemployment and low growth, so South Africa is most likely in stagflation.

The Edelman Trust Barometer 2022

26 January 2022 7:26 PM

The Edelman Trust Barometer is an annual survey in 28 countries of about 35 000 people to determine what the current levels of trust is in four key institutions - government, media, business and NGOs.

What is trust

A simplified version is that it is the belief you hold about someone that they will or won’t do something, a second element relates to the justification in doing or not doing something. 

Psychologically, it would be a measure of your competence and warmth. When we come across people who do what they say and are engaging and persuasive about why, we will trust them.

Generally, we tend to trust someone until they show they are untrustworthy in part because we actually met them, but modern life has you know and even interact with many people you never meet and so either resist trusting someone because you did not get to meet them or trust someone that had you met them you might not trust, or worse through manipulation you trust them falsely.

Audio credit: Reuters

Image credit: Pixabay

 

The James Webb telescope is just what we needed to see humanity's past and future

19 January 2022 7:26 PM

Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering.

In the end the telescope would weigh over six tons and be as high as a multi-storey building. It would detect infrared light and so would need a sunshield which turned out to be about the size of a tennis court.

You can’t fit a double decker bus on a tennis court on top of a rocket. You certainly would also struggle to accelerate it to supersonic speeds and hope for anything to survive. So you need to make the largest, most expensive and complicated origami you can imagine.

It proved to be so complex that in the end there were 344 single-point failures. A single- point failure is one that scuppers the entire mission if the failure occurs. 

Anyone who has seen Don’t Look Up will understand that throwing objects into the air high enough that they don’t fall back is not easy and when you have 24 years of effort and over $10 billion in spending then the reality that just a single electronic bolt release failing would render the entire mission a waste. Quite the responsibility on those building and overseeing it.

Image credit: NASA

Audio credit: NASA

Business Unusual - The reason brands fail

12 January 2022 7:23 PM

Guest: Richard Mulholland | Owner at Missing Link 

