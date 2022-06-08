Business Unusual - Are South Africans likely to buy electric vehicles any time soon?

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shireen Essop found alive, reunited with family Provincial MEC for Community Safety Reagan Allen says police are still investigating the circumstances around her disappearance. 11 June 2022 1:42 PM
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
Neighbourhood watch group praised for helping find Manenberg mom Shireen Essop On Saturday, her family released a statement that she was found by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch, unharmed. 11 June 2022 11:10 AM
View all Local
PSA welcomes suspension of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane The PSA said it fully supported the suspension, arguing that Mkhwebane's conduct had not contributed towards raising the profile o... 11 June 2022 1:34 PM
EFF opens criminal case against National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula The Economic Freedom Fighters has opened a case of assault and sexual assault against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nq... 11 June 2022 10:23 AM
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
View all Politics
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
View all Business
The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids. 11 June 2022 3:51 PM
Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra warming hearts of classical music lovers Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra CEO, Bongani Tembe, about the World Symphony Series. 11 June 2022 1:31 PM
5 things you need to know about Justin Bieber's condition- Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Anyone who has had chickenpox can potentially develop Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - which is caused by the same virus that causes chicke... 11 June 2022 1:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
View all Sport
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Business Unusual
arrow_forward
Business Unusual - Are South Africans likely to buy electric vehicles any time soon?

Business Unusual - Are South Africans likely to buy electric vehicles any time soon?

8 June 2022 7:28 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 


More episodes from Business Unusual

The one positive of a high fuel price

8 June 2022 7:29 PM

Nothing makes the switch to electric look more affordable or unavoidable than how much you have to pay to fill up you petrol or diesel vehicle. 

image credit: ©jvdwolf/123RF.COM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Most of those dating in the US now meet online

1 June 2022 7:26 PM

Meeting someone is easier than it has ever been and for many that is what makes meeting people so hard. Lots more in the accompanying article.

Image credit: Markus Winkler on Unsplash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Geoengineering - how to save a planet

25 May 2022 8:15 PM

We need to do more reduce global warming, but this may come at a high cost.

Humans have for centuries set their behaviour according the weather and seasons. Some of the first gods regulated it, we never thought one day we would affect it and maybe even control it. Geoengineering is the science that may change that and save us from the worst of climate change, but there are costs and risks, so we are back in the realms of the fickle weather gods.

What is it?

An intervention to current conditions, typically weather related, to mitigate the impact of global warming. There options based in space, the oceans and the atmosphere.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Who could help South Africa fix Eskom?

18 May 2022 10:12 PM

Given the massive energy expansion China is undertaking, might they be the ones to help restore the lights in this country...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why countries don't declare war anymore

11 May 2022 8:21 PM

The principal change is that since World War 2, the United Nations has been the body that a country would need to convince that its war was justified and there are very limited reasons to justify a war.

Humans have a long history of war and given its impact on those affected, there is generally a lot of information recorded about the events. It is arguable that a large chunk of human history is the details of the many conflicts that have been waged between groups. 

Why war used to be declared

Before the almost instant news cycle we are used to now, it was not easy to let everyone know about developments. If two rulers found themselves ready to go to war, it would take a good chunk of time to inform its residents that those who can fight would need to travel to join their commanders and that those that supply food and weapons would need time to both produce and transport the goods. Similarly trade and travel between nations that are about to go to war would need to let those who are in the other country some time to leave and to conclude or cancel trade deals. 

All that coordination would result in chaos if claims of war were just rumours, so formal declarations made sense.

Image copyright: kchung/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual - Star Wars Day - a look at lessons from a galaxy far far away about what the future of the streaming wars holds.

4 May 2022 7:27 PM

Netflix recently announced it had lost subscribers for the 1st time and expected to lose many more.

The question is why and what it means for the TV and movie disruptor.

Returning to a Star Wars analogy Netflix was founded as an alternative to the video empires of Blockbuster that would fine you for returning a video late, they opted to let you keep the video if you wanted but you could only get another when you returned it. They also pioneered using the mail to send and return the DVDs that were the standard in the 90’s

Their plan was for Blockbuster to acquire them and to grow with the dominant player. Blockbuster were not interested in being challenged and rejected the offer.

The video empire of Blockbuster had turned the video fans on the fringe of their business into rebels and they revolted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual How waste heat produced by a refrigeration system’s can lower energy costs

27 April 2022 7:21 PM

Guest: Dawie Kriel| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Unusual: A look at Elon Musk and all the companies he leads

20 April 2022 7:26 PM

How could the person that has managed to amass more personal wealth through business that anyone in history be considered out of his depth or incompetent? It relates to the Peter Principle which holds that competent people get promoted or in this case get involved in new projects until they tackle a project they are not able to manage. 

Fans of Elon Musk would argue that he can do anything, critics will be looking for any misstep as a sign of his coming ultimate failure, but in the middle is the truth. Elon Musk is a very committed and impressive person, but he remains a person. He has significant investment and obligations to provide results for Tesla owners and shareholders while being the chief engineer of a space company that is sending thousands of its own satellites into orbit, dozens of crew missions and then the small matter of getting the largest rocket ship ever built to space.

Elon Musk's Don't Doubt ur Vibe

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Innovation and conflict

13 April 2022 7:47 PM

It is sad that sometimes the unintended consequence of war is progress

It does not reflect well on humanity that following significant conflicts new technologies emerge that would have either taken longer to mature or would not have existed. 

The League of Nations was formed to ensure there would never be another world war, we know that did not work, but following the 2nd world war, the United Nations was created to succeed where the League of Nations failed. 

Would a world body to manage diplomacy have been created if not for a world war? Would the world have come together to create additional bodies like Unicef if not for the harm done to the innocent during those wars and would we have the richest nations paying to create the largest humanitarian organisation in the World Food Programme to acknowledge that humans deserve help everywhere and that hungry nations can’t be stable. 

We routinely see rockets send satellites and more often humans into space now. Those rockets are the direct descendants of rockets first designed by Germany to bomb its enemies. Those same rockets carried us to the moon, but we probably would not have managed it, if there was not also a need for massive rockets to send nuclear bombs anywhere on the planet.

This is just a small sample of the recent innovations that came as a result of war. It is regrettable that without the risk of being defeated we are unwilling to allocate funds to find new solutions. 

image credit:© macniak/123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Case against men accused of attacking Dr Esther Mahlangu postponed

11 June 2022 3:59 PM

The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents

11 June 2022 3:51 PM

Springbok prop Van der Merwe joins Brive

11 June 2022 3:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA