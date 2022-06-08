Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Podcasts

Business Unusual
The one positive of a high fuel price

The one positive of a high fuel price

8 June 2022 5:29 PM

Nothing makes the switch to electric look more affordable or unavoidable than how much you have to pay to fill up you petrol or diesel vehicle. 

image credit: ©jvdwolf/123RF.COM


Business Unusual - Don't Put Young People In The Corner

14 December 2022 5:24 PM

Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday 

Can you tell when you are dealing with artificial intelligence?

7 December 2022 5:28 PM

A report suggests that one in six online business interactions are with a bot and that a third of those that interact with one, don't realise it was not a human. 

There are 510 trillion square metres on Earth, just three words can find you.

30 November 2022 5:33 PM

What3Words is making the difficult task of precise location easier for those looking to deliver a package, find a friend in a shopping centre or get rescue workers to where you are stuck. 

The Taylor Swift Ticket Troubles

23 November 2022 5:28 PM

South Africans can identify with Taylor Swift fans that hoped to snag a ticket to see her Era Tour. Swift is a very popular artist and so there was always going to be more demand than supply. Ticketmaster was the partner to handle the sale of tickets which resulted in much anger and calls for the company to be broken up to allow for more competition.

The criticism and calls for amendments to how the ticketing industry is run is justified, but it may not change the situation without the entire supply chain being considered.

COP 27 and why we have not fixed climate change

16 November 2022 5:36 PM

27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emission enough.

There is reason for outrage and optimism, but mostly outrage.

The thing is no-one got anything good done while outraged, only when once calmed down, and appreciating the extent of the problem and then actively looking for practical solutions could a potential solution be implemented.

Icarus, starring Elon Musk

9 November 2022 5:35 PM

Elon Musk has many fans, fewer than in the past but still many that believe he will shift us to renewable energy, find a solution for autonomous driving, build a humanoid robot to help/replace workers and get us safely to the Moon and Mars. All while providing global internet coverage, an alternative to traffic jams and long distance trains and a way to fix damaged brains.

The catch for Musk and the other companies he is significantly involved in how to split his time between them. It may not be that he needs to be present for day to day operations, but giving the positions he holds with Tesla and SpaceX, not being able to respond when he needs to make decisions about big projects or launch timelines or currently managing staff costs could slow down the companies even though he has regarded himself as the person to supply the momentum to get things down. 

Business Unusual - Boyan Slat - The Ocean Cleanup

26 October 2022 5:27 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

Business Unusual - The secret to organisational change you didn't know about

19 October 2022 5:33 PM

Guest: Zanele Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

Business Unusual - Using predictive data analytics to prevent people getting sick, rather than waiting to treat them after they're ill

12 October 2022 5:39 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Immortal voices and the technology that made it

5 October 2022 6:20 PM

The most recent additions to our historic records are sound and video, but advances in how we work will both may allow us to make them last forever. 

Mandalorian Audio credit : Disney

Mark Hamill audio credit: BBC 

Mandalorian Audio credit : Disney

Mark Hamill audio credit: BBC

