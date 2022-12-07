Can you tell when you are dealing with artificial intelligence?

Streaming issues? Report here
Politics is politics: Video of JZ and CR laughing together at Nasrec goes viral Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were seen chatting like buddies on the sidelines of the ANC conference the day after the former pre... 17 December 2022 1:26 PM
'Money main driver behind latest bout of deaths at illegal initiation schools' General practitioner Fundile Nyati says money is the reason why abuse and malpractice occurs at initiation schools. 17 December 2022 12:04 PM
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
ANC Conference: 'Race for deputy president is the one to watch' The ANC's 55th national elective conference has entered its second day and voting for the top six positions is expected to dominat... 17 December 2022 11:14 AM
ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points' A 7-hour delay on the first day of the ANC elective conference is a symptom of factional battles says EWN political editor Tshidi... 17 December 2022 10:30 AM
ANC on track to rebuild and win 2024, as coalitions a nightmare - Godongwana Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addressed the Progressive Business Forum on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference on Satu... 17 December 2022 8:39 AM
UCT Online High School refutes claims it is 'a sinking ship' Daily Maverick has published articles that claim parents and teachers have raised the alarm about the 'myriad problems' experience... 16 December 2022 10:10 AM
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 6 again The ailing power utility moved to stage 6 on Friday morning after earlier in the week saying that the rolling blackouts would be r... 16 December 2022 6:57 AM
WATCH (if you dare): Divers encounter 7-metre anaconda underwater A video has resurfaced of two scuba divers coming face-to-face with a seven-metre green anaconda in Brazil's Formoso river. 17 December 2022 10:32 AM
[VIDEOS] Hotel's vertical aquarium bursts, 1m litres of water floods streets A huge vertical aquarium in Berlin's Radisson Blu burst on Friday, washing 1 500 fish and debris into the lobby and out onto the s... 17 December 2022 7:21 AM
Concerning disruptions at exam marking centres being investigated by DBE Africa joined by Elijah Mhlanga, DBE Spokesperson on the disruptions in the marking centres in KwaZulu-Natal, teachers not paid. 16 December 2022 9:41 AM
Did the 2022 FIFA World Cup exceed expectations? With the 2022 FIFA World Cup final happening on Sunday, did it live up to expectations or was it overshadowed by politics? 15 December 2022 1:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Should athletes' mental health issues get the same treatment as injuries? Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi was recently found safe at his parents' home in Emahlahleni after the team had been unable to locate him. 8 December 2022 5:19 AM
What's hot on streaming right now? Hugh Fraser shares which movies to watch out for this weekend and what is also available on the streaming channels. 9 December 2022 3:48 PM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
Pay back the money! Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster for Eras tour ticket fail Over two dozen Swifties are suing Ticketmaster for fraud, price fixing, and antitrust violations. 7 December 2022 8:09 AM
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
Former Brazilian president's supporters engage in protests after election defeat Supporters of the former Brazilian president have been taking to the streets in protests after he lost the last election. 14 December 2022 12:57 PM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
Remittances to Rwanda hit R8 billion in 2022, 'way more' than donor aid Expats working in other countries have sent money back to their families in Rwanda to the amount of $469 million. 7 December 2022 8:59 PM
'Companies need to explain better so we're not caught out by financial jargon' Store accounts, car insurance... It's so easy for the average consumer to misunderstand what might seem obvious to the big corpora... 15 December 2022 5:55 PM
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
Business Unusual
Can you tell when you are dealing with artificial intelligence?

7 December 2022 5:28 PM

Can you tell when you are dealing with artificial intelligence?

7 December 2022 5:28 PM

A report suggests that one in six online business interactions are with a bot and that a third of those that interact with one, don't realise it was not a human. 


Business Unusual - Don't Put Young People In The Corner

14 December 2022 5:24 PM

14 December 2022 5:24 PM

Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday 

There are 510 trillion square metres on Earth, just three words can find you.

30 November 2022 5:33 PM

30 November 2022 5:33 PM

What3Words is making the difficult task of precise location easier for those looking to deliver a package, find a friend in a shopping centre or get rescue workers to where you are stuck. 

The Taylor Swift Ticket Troubles

23 November 2022 5:28 PM

South Africans can identify with Taylor Swift fans that hoped to snag a ticket to see her Era Tour. Swift is a very popular artist and so there was always going to be more demand than supply. Ticketmaster was the partner to handle the sale of tickets which resulted in much anger and calls for the company to be broken up to allow for more competition.

The criticism and calls for amendments to how the ticketing industry is run is justified, but it may not change the situation without the entire supply chain being considered.

COP 27 and why we have not fixed climate change

16 November 2022 5:36 PM

27 years later and we still are not slowing carbon emission enough.

There is reason for outrage and optimism, but mostly outrage.

The thing is no-one got anything good done while outraged, only when once calmed down, and appreciating the extent of the problem and then actively looking for practical solutions could a potential solution be implemented.

Icarus, starring Elon Musk

9 November 2022 5:35 PM

Elon Musk has many fans, fewer than in the past but still many that believe he will shift us to renewable energy, find a solution for autonomous driving, build a humanoid robot to help/replace workers and get us safely to the Moon and Mars. All while providing global internet coverage, an alternative to traffic jams and long distance trains and a way to fix damaged brains.

The catch for Musk and the other companies he is significantly involved in how to split his time between them. It may not be that he needs to be present for day to day operations, but giving the positions he holds with Tesla and SpaceX, not being able to respond when he needs to make decisions about big projects or launch timelines or currently managing staff costs could slow down the companies even though he has regarded himself as the person to supply the momentum to get things down. 

Business Unusual - Boyan Slat - The Ocean Cleanup

26 October 2022 5:27 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

Business Unusual - The secret to organisational change you didn't know about

19 October 2022 5:33 PM

19 October 2022 5:33 PM

Guest: Zanele Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

Business Unusual - Using predictive data analytics to prevent people getting sick, rather than waiting to treat them after they're ill

12 October 2022 5:39 PM

12 October 2022 5:39 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Immortal voices and the technology that made it

5 October 2022 6:20 PM

The most recent additions to our historic records are sound and video, but advances in how we work will both may allow us to make them last forever. 

Mandalorian Audio credit : Disney

Mark Hamill audio credit: BBC 

Mandalorian Audio credit : Disney

Mark Hamill audio credit: BBC

ANC Conference: 'Pro-Ramaphosa delegates were held back at registration points'

The Phala Phala and Digital Vibes showdown

Ramaphosa admits ANC-led government policies partly to blame for load shedding

Deputy Health Minister Dhlomo: We don't have endless resources to help migrants

17 December 2022 7:59 PM

Godongwana is not panicking about a change of leadership in the ANC

17 December 2022 6:12 PM

Muizenberg Beach is open again after sewage spill

