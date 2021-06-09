Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average,

Streaming issues? Report here
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
REMINDER: Eskom to implement stage 1 load shedding from 5pm to 8pm Sunday night The power utility says it will attempt to ease the burden on its network for the week ahead. 13 June 2021 2:38 PM
Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away Xaba passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning due to illness complications. 13 June 2021 9:55 AM
Children of Fire Charity: We don't take a second class for our children Founder and director of Childre of Fire Charity Bronwen Jones talks about the aid they give to children with burn injuries. 13 June 2021 8:51 AM
View all Local
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State's lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
View all Politics
Department traces R228-million companies fraudulently claimed from UIF for Covid Many workers could not receive Unemployment Insurance Fund aid as employers fraudulently pocketed contributions. 11 June 2021 4:00 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
View all Business
'I literally live my brand' - Bathu CEO Theo Baloyi on his passion The entrepreneur bug bit Theo Baloyi when he noticed that there was no local brand catering to local sneakerheads and that's when... 11 June 2021 3:18 PM
Men are intimidated by sex toys and think they are being 'replaced' by them According to a study conducted in 2017, South Africans aren't shying away from sex toys. The survey was commissioned by Desiree',... 11 June 2021 12:10 PM
Report of taxi drivers seeing 'tsunami ghosts' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 10:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
It is not just music, it is a business - Jethro Tait The musician tells Azania Mosaka that songwriting has always been super weird for him; it comes from nowhere and is therapy. 11 June 2021 3:00 PM
WATCH: Principal singing 'I will always love you' on graduation day goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 June 2021 9:26 AM
'How can sparks fly when there's no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
View all Entertainment
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri 'disappointed' after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Wendy Knowler is the Consumer Ninja
arrow_forward
Consumer Ninja - 57% of the motor vehicle premiums paid to insurers, on average,

9 June 2021 7:56 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 


More episodes from Wendy Knowler is the Consumer Ninja

Consumer Ninja - Bank fees for middle incomers

2 June 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CONSUMER NINJA : Cartrack introduced its Recovery Warranty

26 May 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - Long & Short Insurance Ombud report

19 May 2021 7:39 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - Ombudsman for Banking Services - Annual Report

12 May 2021 7:32 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporates taking too long to resolve fraud complaints

5 May 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month

28 April 2021 7:40 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - “on the road” and "dealership fees"

21 April 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja

14 April 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - SMALL CHANGE, BIG ISSUE

7 April 2021 7:34 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

REMINDER: Eskom to implement stage 1 load shedding from 5pm to 8pm Sunday night

Local

Local

Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba passes away

Local

Local

Memories we share will never change, says Kgothatso Mdunana's family

Local

Local

Israel's Netanyahu ousted as 'change' coalition forms a new government

13 June 2021 8:58 PM

13 June 2021 8:58 PM

Ramaphosa: Shaleen Surtie-Richards held a mirror to SA's unjust past

13 June 2021 4:53 PM

13 June 2021 4:53 PM

5 killed, 15 others injured in Limpopo multi-vehicle crash

13 June 2021 3:18 PM

13 June 2021 3:18 PM

