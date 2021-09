Today at 11:05 Listeners Choice- Blacklisting The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Lee Naik - CEO at TransUnion Africa

Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp

Today at 11:35 What's The Tea- dealing with problematic in laws The Clement Manyathela Show

Today at 12:05 The Automobile Association rejects the amended registration and licence renewal fees launches petition. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Layton Beard- AA Spokesperson

Today at 12:10 The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) clarifies confusion on proposed vehicle licence fees gazetted. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Simon Zwane, spokesperson for the RTMC

Today at 15:50 Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency encouraging communities to participate in domestic tourism in order to discover the beauty of the country Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Xolani Mthethwa, CEO of Jakada holdings responsible for the Tourism Expo

Today at 18:09 How looting and riots unsettled 3Q Business Confidence The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siobhan Redford - Economist at RMB

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - Democracy is not easy, it can best be described as a narrow corridor The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

