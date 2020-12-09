Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor invaiid

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tributes pour in for veteran Ukhozi FM broadcaster Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says his passing marks the end an incomparable era in the history of broadcasting. 15 January 2021 5:45 PM
Crooked people will always find a way, says Ramaphosa on PPE corruption He said in spite of their best efforts, some linked to the governing party threw away the rule book when it came to acquiring PPEs... 15 January 2021 5:08 PM
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want arrests’ - Enock Mpianzi’s mother a year after his death The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil drowned when his makeshift raft capsized in the Crocodile River in Brits. 15 January 2021 3:45 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country would get 20 million vaccines from a variety of suppliers including Pfizer, AstraZ... 15 January 2021 12:56 PM
WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President Cyril Ramaphosa comments about the war against #Covid19 and plans for our battered economy and the challenges facing the ANC. 15 January 2021 11:59 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Wine industry runs out of storage due to ban - R1.5b's worth could be lost A new harvest is imminent and there's no more space for unsold wine. We have the highest stock level ever - Vinpro's Rico Basson 14 January 2021 9:06 PM
View all Business
Formal rape case opened against DJ Fresh and Euphonik Earlier this week, a woman took to Twitter, accusing DJ Fresh and Euphonik of drugging and raping her in 2011. 15 January 2021 2:33 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
View all World
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor invaiid

Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor invaiid

9 December 2020 6:14 AM

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha has rejected the election of Nqaba Bhanga as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor. According to a report from the acting city manager Anele Qaba on the council sitting that led to the election of a new mayor, neither the acting city manager nor a person designated by the MEC presided over the election of the acting speaker on 4 December - making the election of an acting speaker “wrongful, unlawful and null and void”

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu

15 January 2021 6:05 AM

Guest : Andile Ndlovu | Podcast creator at Remember when... with Andile Ndlovu

"Remember when..." is a new podcast that narrates a walk down memory

lane. In each episode, host Andile Ndlovu’s revisits different cultural phenomena from

Penny Heyns winning gold at the 1996 Olympics to a controversial and very popular TV

series Yizo Yizo that aired between 1999 and 2004. The show is a satisfying deep dive into

South African popular culture sprinkled with nostalgia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FEDSAS on the postponement of re-opening of public schools

15 January 2021 5:22 AM

Guest : Paul Colditz | CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools

The National Coronavirus Command Council wants the reopening of schools

to be postponed by two weeks. Public schools are supposed to open on the 27 January.

The NCCC would like to push out to the 15 February, in anticipation that the second wave

of conoid-19 infections would have started to decline.

Paul Colditz is the CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of South African schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen: Micro resolutions, an easier way to reach your fitness goals

15 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | KFM Mornings host at KFM

Worried about having made a fitness New Years Resolutions you may not stick to? Your

favourite Fitness Enthusiast has a different take to pace you towards your goals. Tune in

for perfect, bite-sized fitness wisdom you can't miss, with Liezel van der Westhuizen this

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

General elections in Uganda marred by violence and a clampdown on social media

14 January 2021 6:11 AM

Guest : Zaynab Mohamed | Political Analyst at Nkc
African Economics

OMNY: General elections will be held in Uganda today, 14 January 2021, to elect the President
and the Parliament. Current president and septuagenarian Yoweri Musveni has won very election
since his first in 1996. Museveni is facing a formidable challenge from Robert Kyagulanyi, a singer-
turned-politician better known by the stage name Bobi Wine. Days leading to the elections have been
marred by violence and a clampdown on social media. 
Zaynab Mohamed is a Political Analyst at NKC African Economics

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump impeachment

14 January 2021 5:28 AM

Guest : Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick

The US House of Representatives will vote today to impeach President

Trump a second time. Democrats are charging him with "incitement of insurrection" for his

role in last week’s deadly Capitol attack. The riot last Wednesday happened after Mr Trump told supporters at a rally in Washington DC to "fight like hell" against the result of November's election. Brooks Spector is a US foreign policy expert and associate editor at the Daily Maverick.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health: Does the global increase of formula milk sales really matter for baby & mother?

14 January 2021 5:07 AM

Guest: Lerato Radebe Ntsimane | Lactation Consultant and National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa(ADSA)

A recent study shows that global commercial milk formula sales are booming, particularly

in many highly-populated countries, including the Middle East, north Africa, eastern

Europe, central Asia, and parts of Latin America . Between 2005 and 2019, world milk

formula sales more than doubled from 3.5kg to 7.4kg per child. Total sales grew from 1

million tonnes to 2.1 million tonnes.

 

While mothers are still strongly advised by WHO to breastfeed from the first hour of life

until six months of age. Lerato Radebe Ntsimane is a lactation consultant and the national

spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) will look at whether

a increase sale of formula really matters for the health of baby and mother

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should there be an extension on vehicle license renewals as well?

13 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest : Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

The Department of Transport has clarified that the extension of the validity of all learners
licenses, driving license cards, temporary driving licence cards and professional driving permits until
31st of August 2021, did not include vehicle licenses or license disks. 
AA spokesperson, Layton Beard, joins Early Breakfast to discuss the impact an extension of car
license disk and the subsequent loss in revenue will have on municipalities.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Denosa, KZN Department of health has no adequately prepared for the second wave

13 January 2021 5:23 AM

Guest : Mandla Shabangu

 

In his address regarding the country's response to the second wave of the coronavirus
pandemic, President Ramaphosa painted a grim picture of KwaZulu-Natal recording the highest
number of deaths in the country as well as a notable increase in new infections.
Denosa is decrying the provinces response to the second wave, citing staff shortages, inadequate and
poor PPE, lack of psychological support for staff as some of the issues faced by front-line workers.
Denosa KZN provincial secretary, Mandla Shabangu joins weekend breakfast to discuss some of
the recommendations it hopes to be implemented at health-care facilities.
https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/nursing-union-sheds-light-on-the-plight-of-front-
line-workers-56c5a253-6687-486a-be5b-45633eafb404

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance: How to use balloon payments to your advantage

13 January 2021 5:09 AM

Guest:Lebogang Gaoaketse | Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank

Many consumers commonly misunderstand a balloon payment to make cars cheaper, or
it allows them to drive a vehicle they simply cannot afford. This is not what a balloon payment is
designed for. This type of payment is intended to assist with cash flow management at the start of a
finance agreement, but only if you can afford it. 
Explaining how you can use this choice of payment to your advantage is the Head of Marketing and
Communication at WesBank, Lebogang Goaaketse.
https://www.moneyweb.co.za/mymoney/moneyweb-personal-finance/how-to-use-balloon-payments-
to-your-advantage/

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents

12 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and

a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also

being implemented.

 

Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s

Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a

week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell

Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.

 

Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,

joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

Politics Local

WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

Politics

Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain

Local

EWN Highlights

Guinea president Conde receives vaccine jab

16 January 2021 5:59 PM

Joubertina SAPS officials attacked by residents after seizing illegal brew

16 January 2021 4:47 PM

How we got to two million Covid-19 deaths

16 January 2021 3:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA