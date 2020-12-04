Representative of the Alcohol Industry responds to alcohol restrictions in covid-19 hotspot

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 10:40
What is a legal consultancy firm?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Isaac Moselana
Attorney Alliance
Guests
Isaac Moselana
Attorney Alliance
125
Today at 11:05
Cell C gives clarity on the "migration of cutomers"
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zaf Mahomed
Guests
Zaf Mahomed
125
Today at 12:10
DBE Interview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
Guests
Jonavin Rustin - Provincial Secretary at South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU)
125
Today at 12:23
How children being affected deep into the Covid Second Wave
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
Guests
Prof Mignon McCulloch
125
Today at 12:36
EWN Crossing - Brian Molefe Appears before the Zondo Commission again
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 12:37
The Future is Electric. Battery Powered Travels between Limpopo and Joburg for only R230
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
Guests
Masala Ramabulana - CEO Mi Power Electric Bus Company
125
Today at 12:40
JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 12:45
GP's innovating during tough times in South Africa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
Guests
Dr Wade Palmer ( The Head Doctor )
125
Today at 12:52
Animals moving into the City
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
Guests
John Faul - Practicing member at Animal Behavior Consultants of South Africa
125
Today at 13:15
Food Feature: These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
Guests
Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef
125
Today at 13:35
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
125
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Barberton Geotrail
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
125
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure with Luyanda Jafta
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
125
Today at 14:35
#702 Unplugged with Nipho Hurd
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nipho Hurd - Musician
Guests
Nipho Hurd - Musician
125
Today at 15:10
EWN: Brian Molefe at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
125
Today at 15:16
EWN: Public schools to reopen on the 15th of February
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
125
Today at 15:20
Schools reopening, moved back by two weeks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent School Association of Southern Africa
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - CHILL CAPE TOWN
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
Guests
Aiwekhoe Iyahen - Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape Town
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up