Zondo delayed ruling for Zuma's recusal application

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has delayed his decision again on whether he will remain as chairperson of the state capture inquiry. Zondo is expected to give his recusal decision on Thursday.



Adv Mondidima Mannya is the Executive Director of Legal Services at Unisa, speaks to Africa about why Zondo should have our patience in making this decision, this long wait he says is nothing unusual.



