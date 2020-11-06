Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?

Despite a recent gazette which will allow for the resumption of some sports at schools. Dr Catherine Draper, associate professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, discusses the reality - the lack of physical education may have already had an adverse impact on the development of children.



Guest: Catherine Draper, Associate Professor at MRC/Wits Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topic: Will the lack of physical education at school have an impact on development?



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.