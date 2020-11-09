Property: Is short term insurance important while renovating your home

Homeowners renovating their homes to increase its value, should notify their insurer or broker. As anything that affects the replacement cost of your home can affect the amount of short-term insurance cover and in turn your premium. Peter Nkhuna, senior assistant ombudsman at the Ombudsman for Short Term Insurance, walks us through the short term cover you may want to consider getting before embarking on home renovations.

