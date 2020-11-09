Trump refusing to concede defeat

Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu



As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a



family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a



personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering



such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!



Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run



us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.



