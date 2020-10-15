Why lockdown didn't work

The Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and Professor of Philosophy at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Alex Broadbent, says the hard lockdown which was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 was ineffective. He joins Africa on Early Breakfast to explore his research.

Guest: Prof Alexander Broadbent, Director of the Institute for the Future of Knowledge and Professor of Philosophy at University of Johannesburg

Host: Africa Melane

Topics: Why lockdown didn't work



