Illegal land occupations

The topic of illegal land occupation is once again making headlines. This time, Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg is in the headlines. Africa speaks to the head of advocacy and organising at the Social Justice Coalition, Nkosikhona Swartbooi, on the crux of the issue and what the government should do to intervene.



Guest: Nkosikhona Swartbooi, Head of Advocacy and Organising at Social Justice Coalition

Topic: Illegal land occupations



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.