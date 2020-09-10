Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC

Embattled ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, is refusing to head the party's call for him to resign following a request by the party. Lungisa was asked to step down following a resolution by the ANC NEC that all members facing criminal charges must step aside from their positions. Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town, Cathy Powell, joins Africa on Early Breakfast to weigh in.



Guest: Dr Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town

Host: Africa Melane

Topics: Andile Lungisa's battle with the ANC



