Hair policies at schools

The Clicks ad saga has again shined the spotlight on the conversation around different hair types. A number of schools were in the news not so long ago because of their controversial hair policies. Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil Ponahalo Mojapelo joins Africa Melane on Early Breakfast to talk about her observations on whether the school has implemented policies that are inclusive of all hair types.



Guest: Ponahalo Mojapelo, Former Pretoria Girls High School pupil



Topic: Hair policies at schools



