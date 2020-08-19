The German money

A local forum is calling for the NPA and the German Ambassador to be charged with impropriety. This follows the German government's pledge of about R9.5 million to the National Prosecuting Authority to assist them in creating a system to allow the public to lay complaints of corruption against NPA officials. A director at Accountability Now, Advocate Paul Hoffman, weighs in.



Guest: Paul Hoffman, A Director at Accountability Now

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: The German money



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.