Scrutinise your auto tax assessment

Sars has reportedly sent out about 3.1 million text messages to taxpayers whose tax returns will be automatically assessed this year. They will calculate your results based on the information that they have at their disposal. This includes information they received from your employer, medical scheme and retirement annuity. They present you with an amount (that'll either be negative or positive) and ask you to accept or edit your return on their digital channels.

Guest: Matthew Haddon, Director at Simple Tax - Tax Consultants

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Scrutinise your auto tax assessment



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.