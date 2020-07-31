The ins and outs of centralised procurement

The South African Council of Churches has called on the government to centralise its procurement system. This is in order to avoid corruption in the tender awarding process. The statement by the council comes after numerous suspicious tenders for the procurement of PPEs. The most notable instance is that of the R125 million tender awarded to the husband of the Presidential spokesperson, Khusela Diko.



Guest: Ajay Lalu, Managing Director at Black Light Consulting



Topics: The ins and outs of centralised procurement



