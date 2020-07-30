Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land

The Abahlali baseMjondolo movement has called on the government to do more than just acknowledge the country's land and housing issues. It says it cannot be right that people who would otherwise have no home to go to are exposed to violent evictions on a regular basis.



Topics: Abahlali baseMjondolo on occupation of land



Guest: Sbu Zikode, President at Abahlali Basemjondolo



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



