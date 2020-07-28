Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal has registered 20 000 positive Covid-19 cases in just one week. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala says the surge is continuing, with the eThekwini and uMgungundlovu districts recording more than half of the daily cases. In terms of the national numbers of confirmed Covid-19 cases, KZN has the fourth highest tally countrywide. The Premier has urged the residents to make use of the quarantine facilities made available by the government. He added that the province has over 16 000 beds available. More than 3 000 of those are isolated.



Guest: Dr. Jody Boffa, Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



Topics: Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN



