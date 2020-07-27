Schools allowed to open ahead of 24 August - FEDSAS

The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools says schools are allowed by law to reopen before the 24 August date given by the government. On Thursday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all public schools would close from today (Monday) for four weeks, with Grade 12s and grade 7s returning a few weeks earlier. Ramaphosa said the decision to close schools for four weeks followed consultations with various entities on how to balance both the academic needs of school children as well as safeguarding their health.



Guest: Paul Colditz, CEO at Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools



Topic: Schools allowed to open ahead of 24 August - FEDSAS



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



