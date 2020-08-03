The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior members of the ANC. Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, a city of Johannesburg official, have been implicated in an R125 million rand personal protective equipment tender debacle. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s sons have reportedly scored a contract in the Free State to the value of R2,7 million. Ramaphosa’s son Andile is also in hot water following claims he also secured an R6 million contract to modify minibus taxis to comply with COVID-19 regulations.
Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst
Topic: Are there divisions in the ANC?
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal
action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19
vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines
will be acquired and distributed by the national government.
Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)
is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive
the coronavirus vaccine.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to
be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and
next month.
Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a
family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a
personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering
such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!
Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run
us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Yuri Bhaga | Certified Dietitian
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Rex Mphisa | Journalist at NewsDay Zimbabwe
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Hannes van der Merwe | Acting CEO at Postbank |
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Guest: Johan Rossouw | Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed Association
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.