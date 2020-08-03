Are there divisions in the ANC?

The last few weeks have seen numerous allegations of corruption leveled against senior members of the ANC. Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband, Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku and his wife, a city of Johannesburg official, have been implicated in an R125 million rand personal protective equipment tender debacle. ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s sons have reportedly scored a contract in the Free State to the value of R2,7 million. Ramaphosa’s son Andile is also in hot water following claims he also secured an R6 million contract to modify minibus taxis to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Guest: Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst

Topic: Are there divisions in the ANC?

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



