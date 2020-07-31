Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise

Guess what? Those strolls you do (or think about taking), can actually lead you on a path to great health. Liezel van der Westhuizen gets interviewed by Africa Melane, about how walking can get you looking, feeling, and living good. Tune in for the very best workout tips from this Giraffe - the Cape's foremost fitness aficianado.



Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker



Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Walking is an underrated form of exercise



