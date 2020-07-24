Corruption Watch: SA health care sector critical

According to Corruption Watch, the most common forms of corruption in the country are employment corruption which is at 39%, procurement corruption at 29% and the misappropriation of resources at 16%. In relation to employment corruption in the health sector, the Northern Cape leads the pack with 55% reports. Mpumalanga is hot on their heels with 51%. The province with the lowest employment corruption is Limpopo with 27%. Issues relating to employment corruption include allegations of nepotism and time claimed for work not done.

Guest: Melusi Ncala, Researcher at Corruption Watch

Topics: Corruption Watch: SA health care sector critical



