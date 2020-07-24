Exercises you can do at your desk

Sometimes stepping away from your workstation is not an option, but getting your fitness fix is. Liezel van der Westhuizen gets interviewed by Africa Melane, about how many ways you can power up your body, from your desk. Tune in for the very best tips to workstation workouts.

Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings Host, TV, MC & Motivational Speaker

Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – Exercises you can do at your desk



