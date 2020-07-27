Will office space become a thing of the past?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many companies have made provisions for their staff to work from home. This often takes away the need for office space. Is office occupancy declining because people are working from home, is it a case of moving to smaller premises or are people looking forward to getting back to the office?



Guest: Sean Berowsky, Head of Investments and Broking at Broll Properties



Topic: Will office space become a thing of the past?



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



