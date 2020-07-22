Waterfront receives Safe Travels stamp

The V&A Waterfront is the first attraction in South Africa to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp - the world’s first global safety and hygiene categorisation for travel and tourism. The V&A Waterfront joins Stellenbosch, as well as an international list of 80 top travel destinations and 1 200 companies around the world to be awarded the specially designed Safe Travels stamp, which is awarded once all health and hygiene protocols have been implemented. The stamp will allow travellers and other travel and tourism stakeholders to recognise destination authorities and companies around the world that have implemented health and hygiene protocols aligned with the WTTC’s Safe Travels Protocols.



Guest: Donald Kau, Spokesperson - The V&A Waterfront

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

Topic: Waterfront receives Safe Travels stamp



