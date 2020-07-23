The latest on the education impasse

Teacher unions are awaiting feedback from the Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, on the possible re-closure of schools. Motshekga presented their submissions to cabinet this week and gave unions feedback last night. Motshekga is expected to brief the media later this week. Unions have renewed calls for schools to be closed citing an increase in COVID-19 infections. They also say many Grade 12 learners have not gone to school because some schools are not ready to accommodate them, while others still don’t have personal protective equipment. On Friday, unions made a presentation to Motshekga and on Monday met with Deputy Minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule and a handful of MECs.



Topics: The latest on the education impasse



Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



