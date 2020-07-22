Parliament failed to vet Cele’s nomination for IPID head

Members of the Portfolio Committee on Policing, tasked to accept or reject police minister Bheki Cele’s nomination of Jennifer Ntlatseng as the new head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), were not privy to the recruitment process as it unfolded. Ntlatseng did not appear before the committee for questioning and opposition MPs complained that no independent criteria for vetting the minister’s nomination had been adopted.



Guest: Daneel Knoetze, Reporter at Ground Up

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

