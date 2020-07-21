Tourism sector wants leisure travel to go-ahead

Despite the level 3 regulations not permitting leisure travel, the hard-hit tourism sector wants the government to reconsider. CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, said the organisation presented a comprehensive tourism recovery plan to Ramaphosa, which was backed by health protocols developed by the industry to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. The plan is based on a phased approach starting with domestic travel and then the opening of international inbound travel by at least September 2020 to take advantage of the inbound summer high season, which runs from September to April and represents 60 percent of South Africa’s international tourism annual revenue.

Guest: Lee Zama, CEO at Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa

Topics: Tourism sector wants leisure travel to go-ahead

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



