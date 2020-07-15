DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools

In a recent press briefing, the Basic Education Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that out of more than 25 000 schools in the country, 8 047 were in hotspots and 6 995 of these were public schools. Most of Gauteng’s and the Western Cape’s schools are in hotspots. In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, the Department defended the decision to reopen schools amid the pandemic: One of the main reasons for the phased-in reopening of schools was to make sure the unfettered right to basic education for all children is equitably provided. During Alert Levels 5 and 4 of the national lockdown, most children from the most rural and remote areas of the country, especially learners from quintiles 1-3 schools, could not access any form of online teaching and learning.



Guest: Mathanzima Mweli, Director General at Department Of Basic Education



Topic: DBE reacts to SADTUs call to close schools



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



