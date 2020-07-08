The payment holiday is over, now what?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Are prisoners being unfairly favoured for vaccine rollout?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Clare Ballard - Attorney & Programme Manager Penal Reform at Lawyers For Human Rights
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust: Tourism boss on launch of digital guest tracker
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Santam's covid pay restrictions is no surprise
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
PJ Veldhuizen - Managing Director at Gillan and Veldhuizen Incorporated
Today at 07:20
Independent schools association addresses concerns around new term
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lebogang Montjane - Executive Director at Independent Schools Association of South Africa
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel: What to expect when vaccines are rolled out
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Aisha Abdool Karim - Journalist at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Greg Hussey, Prof - Director of VACFA (Vaccines for Africa); member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Va
Today at 08:21
Wednesday panel - continued
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Taxi operators appeal for protection regualtions against covid while operating
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxi Alliance
Today at 10:08
Home Brewing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Lucy Corne - founder at #LetUsBuyBeer campaign
Today at 10:33
Why can we not meet the manufacturing demands for coffins?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Lawrence Konyana - President at Funeral Federation Of Sa
Today at 11:05
Whatsapp:what businesses can do to ensure the privacy of their customers is looked after
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:20
Kyles back a buddy campaign to help him with new braille tech for work
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kyle Williams
Today at 11:32
Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jean Le Roux
Today at 11:45
Parler data dump--exposing fake news and misinformation
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare Kgoshikgolo Thulare of the BaPedi Kingdom passed away on Wednesday, 06 January 2021, at the age of 40. 12 January 2021 5:29 PM
Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Aaron Motsoaledi are leading a briefing on the latest COVID-19 restrictions, regulations and... 12 January 2021 4:02 PM
'Schools are the safest space for learners but not at all costs,' says Naptosa Naptosa executive director Basil Manuel says they don't want last-minute announcements and cancellations from the minister. 12 January 2021 2:02 PM
View all Local
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the first part of government's strategy is to acquire enough vaccine doses to reach herd immunity.... 11 January 2021 9:05 PM
View all Politics
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
Buy hugely discounted properties (up to 70% off) on auction right now Distressed properties on auction are going for a song. Bruce Whitfield interviews property economist Francois Viruly. 11 January 2021 7:23 PM
View all Business
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
South African invention revolutionises oxygen delivery to Covid-19 patients "I have witnessed this device saving lives," says Dr Warren Gregorowski of the proudly South African device. 11 January 2021 6:57 PM
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
The payment holiday is over, now what?

The payment holiday is over, now what?

8 July 2020 5:05 AM

The Covid-19 debt repayment holiday that most banks offered expired at the end of June.
A survey by the TransUnion credit bureau indicates that nine out of 10 respondents worry they won’t be able to repay their debt when it becomes due in less than two weeks’ time.
The TransUnion survey found that 16% of those surveyed lost their jobs since the start of the lockdown.  Some banks had plans in place to avoid defaults when the debt holiday expires such as consolidating clients’ debt into their home loans or using other investments as collateral.

Guest: Sylvia Walker, Financial Advisor
Topic: The payment holiday is over, now what?
Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Zimbabwe crackdowns on alleged dissidents

12 January 2021 6:04 AM

Guest :Tapiwa Chagonda | Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Johannesburg

As Zimbabwe experiences its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and

a hard lockdown, it seems the second wave of crackdowns on alleged dissidents is also

being implemented.

 

Zimbabwean police have arrested the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance‘s

Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere. Mahere is the third person to be arrested in less than a

week. Following another MDC leader, Job Sikhala, and investigative journalist Hopewell

Chin'ono who were taken into custody last week.

 

Tapiwa Chagonda, Associate professor of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg,

joins Early Breakfast to give further context on the developments in Zimbabwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Basic Education Department confirms schools are on track for re-opening

12 January 2021 5:29 AM

Guest :Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education

The Department of Basic Education is confident that schools could re-open

safely and confirmed that schools are on track to reopen on 27 January. The department

has set up a team of researchers who have looked at covid developments around the

world and would present their findings to NCCC.

Hubert Mthanzima Mweli is the Director General for the National Department of Basic

Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Finding purpose and wellbeing through travel

12 January 2021 5:04 AM

Guest : Mariëtte du Toit-Helmbold | Founder at Destinate

The expectation is that 2021 will most likely continue to be a difficult year for

the travel and tourism sector.

Marriette dut Toit-Helmbold, founder of Distinate, is confident that travel will never die, the

yearning for ‘elsewhere’, for ‘discovery’, being forever changed by an encounter with

people and place is so deeply ingrained in the human psyche.

So while hesitant to make any predictions She highlights a few travel trends for the

coming year and beyond, that should stand out.

https://www.bizcommunity.com/Article/196/728/211910.html

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity and AfriForum to challenge gov’s vaccine distribution in court

11 January 2021 6:15 AM

Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum

: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal

action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19

vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines

will be acquired and distributed by the national government.

Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First groups to get COVID-19 vaccine should include teacher

11 January 2021 6:09 AM

Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa

The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)

is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive

the coronavirus vaccine.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to

be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and

next month.

Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Legal consideration before you enter a joint property purchase Denoon Sampson | Founding member

11 January 2021 5:09 AM

Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu 

As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a

family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a

personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering

such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!

Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run

us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WhatsApp new policy

8 January 2021 12:01 PM

Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Over 880 teachers in Gauteng pulled out of marking matric exams

7 January 2021 9:54 AM

Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson  at Gauteng Education Department

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-linked police deaths concern union

7 January 2021 9:50 AM

Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthy eating resolutions

7 January 2021 9:41 AM

Guest: Yuri  Bhaga  | Certified Dietitian

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

Local Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

Local

Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

12 January 2021 8:44 PM

Global population hit by extreme drought set to double

12 January 2021 8:38 PM

What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA