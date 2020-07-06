Virtual National Arts Festival

Having gone virtual for the first time in its 46 year lifespan, the (virtual) National Arts Festival presents its eight day of 11, boasting over 270 shows in newly digitised offering. Viewers are able to access the festival by buying a R600 festival pass for the entire duration of the festival, or buying tickets for select events. Running completely virtual for the first time in the festival's 46 year history, the festival will be presenting work that speaks to these unique times, and will feature the results of many new collaborations, experimental forms and new ways to engage with the arts and audiences.



Guest: Monica Newton, CEO at National Arts Festival



Topic: Virtual National Arts Festival



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



