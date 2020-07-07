Airports ready for business travel

Since the first of June, business travel has resumed from airports in Port Elizabeth, Upington, Bloemfontein, OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International. Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has put several measures in place to ensure safe travels. One of the rules is that passengers must, on arrival at the airport, use the drop-and-go facilities or public transport as no-one will be allowed inside the terminals to see them off or welcome them back.

Guest: Refentse Shinners, Group Executive - Corporate Affairs at Acsa

Topics: Airports ready for business travel

Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.