Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown

The Gauteng government will lobby the national government to allow it to introduce an "intermittent" hard lockdown with a predictable schedule in an attempt to counter rapidly rising Covid-19 infections, a Sunday report says. Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the province needed the measures to contain the rampant spread of the virus threatening to overwhelm the system and cripple its ability to save lives, the Sunday Times reported. The proposal suggests the economic hub shuts down for up to two weeks at a time, then reopens for a time, before closing again in a scheduled manner.



Guest: Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of the division of medical virology at the Department of Pathology at the University of Stellenbosch



Topic: Gauteng to lobby national government for 'intermittent' hard lockdown



Host: Africa Melane, Early Breakfast



