The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences

Online travel marketplace Airbnb is one of many travel companies that has been severely impacted by COVID-19, leading it to shift how it does business. Earlier this year, the company announced a new initiative: Airbnb Online Experiences, replacing their in-person experiences. If you're interested in traveling without traveling or otherwise exploring without leaving your home, you might want to consider which of these experiences is right for you.



Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug



Topics: The Travel Bug – Airbnb Online Experiences



