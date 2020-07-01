Parliament to strengthen fight against Gender-Based Violence

The Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services confirmed in February this year that a review of the Domestic Violence Act and the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act has been prepared. The Domestic Violence Act, the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act is in relation to the register of sex offenders, and legislation pertaining to the Criminal Procedure Act to tighten bail and sentencing provisions for perpetrators of gender-based violence. The governing party also called for cases of gender-based violence and femicide to be fast-tracked. More recently, Parliament’s social development committee called on the department to speedily finalise the process of verifying 169 non-profit organisations to provide direct services to victims of gender-based violence so they could receive funding.

Guest: Kerryn Rehse, Activist at Mosaic Training and Healing Centre

Topic: egislations to be considered before parliament to strengthen fight againstGender-Based Violence



